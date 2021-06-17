Akshay Kumar spends 'memorable day' with BSF in Kashmir: 'My heart is filled with nothing but respect'

Akshay Kumar on Thursday visited Jammu and Kashmir. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared several pictures from of his 'memorable day' with the Border Security Force (BSF). On Twitter, BSF Kashmir also shared a few pictures and videos of the actor.

Sharing the post, Akshay Kumar wrote in the caption, "Spent a memorable day with the @bsf_india bravehearts guarding the borders today. Coming here is always a humbling experience… meeting the real heroes My heart is filled with nothing but respect."





In the pictures, Akshay is seen arm wrestling with a soldier, dancing to the 'Bhangra beats' with the BSF troops. He also accompanied DG BSF Rakesh Asthana in a wreath-laying ceremony and paid tribute to the fallen soldiers.

Reacting to his post, fans showered love and praised him. A fan wrote, "Salute ur effort." Another said, "Aksay sir you are a such a huge supporter of our Armed Forces." A third commented, "This is my Hero."

Meanwhile, Akshay earlier this week announced that his upcoming film, Bell Bottom, will arrive in cinemas worldwide on July 27. The espionage thriller was earlier set to hit the theatres on April 2, 2021, however, it was delayed after the theatres were shut amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The theatres are still closed in many parts of the country.

He had posted on Twitter, "I know you have patiently waited for #Bellbottom! Couldn’t be happier to finally announce the release of our film. Arriving across big screens worldwide #BellBottomOn27July," alongside the film's poster. The film also stars Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, and Vaani Kapoor.

Akshay's digital debut, The End, will start production either towards the end of the year or early 2022, producer Vikram Malhotra said on Wednesday.