Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar reunite for Aanand L Rai's Rakshabandhan

Actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday announced that Bhumi Pednekar is set to star alongside him in Aanand L Rai's upcoming feature film Rakshabandhan.

The actor duo has previously collaborated on movies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) and Bhumi-starrer Durgamati, on which Akshay served as co-producer.

"When you are happy, it shows. And indeed we are... To have @bhumipednekar onboard #RakshaBandhan," Akshay wrote on Twitter alongside a picture with Bhumi and Aanand L Rai.





The film is written by Aanand's longtime collaborator and National Award-winning screenwriter Himanshu Sharma, known for Zero, Raanjhanaa and the Tanu Weds Manu franchise.

Rakshabandhan is described as a special tale which celebrates "relationships in the most beautiful way". The film will be Akshay's second collaboration with Aanand, after Atrangi Re, which features Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.

Bhumi was last seen in films like Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Durgamati, both of which released last year.

Rakshabandhan is presented by Akshay's sister, Alka Bhatia and Aanand. The film is backed by Colour Yellow Production in association with Cape of Good Films.

