When birthday girl Sonam Kapoor said she would like a man who is richer and better-looking than Anil Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor, who turned 36 on Wednesday, has treated fans with some memorable interviews, especially during her initial years in the industry. The actor had appeared on an episode of a talk show called Oye! It's Friday. The show ran from late 2008 to early 2009 and was hosted by filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar.

During her appearance, she was asked if she were to place an advertisement describing the kind of man she would like, what it would say. She said, "Agar aap mere papa se better looking ho (If you are better-looking than my father Anil Kapoor), you're more famous, richer, a better man and have better muchis (moustache) than him then dude, you're on!"

Fast forward to 2021, the actor has been married to businessman Anand Ahuja. The couple tied the knot in May 2018 and recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary. Talking about her love story, Sonam had told Filmfare, "My friends were trying to set me up with Anand’s best friend. That’s how I met him. The first time I met Anand was while I was busy with the promotions of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015). One evening my friends conned me into visiting a bar at the Taj. I went there quite irritated. When I reached there, I realised my friends had called these two-three boys whom I had no interest in meeting."

"I saw Anand and his friend. His friend was tall like me, liked reading like me and was a huge fan of Hindi movies. He was an educated and a nice guy. But he reminded me too much of my brother Harsh (Kapoor). I was like, ‘Dude, he’s Harsh. I’m not going to date this guy,’” she had said.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor reveals he got into a fight for Sonam Kapoor: 'I went back home with a black eye'

Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor, opposite Dulquer Salmaan, which released in 2019. The actor also appeared in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga in the same year. In 2020, she had a cameo in Anil Kapoor's Netflix release AK vs AK. The actor will next appear in the movie Blind.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON