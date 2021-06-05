Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor: 'Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor are very picky about the women that come into my life'

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has revealed how sisters, actor Sonam Kapoor and producer-designer Rhea Kapoor, have a say in the women he dates. Harsh Varrdhan was speaking on a chat show.

“Sonam and Rhea are very picky about the women that come into my life. Nobody is good enough. They sometimes cut it off even before it ignites," Harshvardhan said on the chat show By Invite Only Season 2. He also claimed he is single.

He added, “I try and get to know women who are not from my line of work. I want to know a lawyer, someone in medicine or investment banking. There are so many fantastic women out there who are not models or actresses.” The show will air on Saturday, June 5 on zoOm.

Harsh Varrdhan was most recently seen in AK Vs AK, in which he played a fictionalised version of himself. After making his debut with Bombay Velvet in 2015, he featured in Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. He has a biopic lined up next, a film on shooting champion, Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero did not perform well at the box office but Harsh Varrdhan's performance was widely appreciated. Earlier this week, he had shared a long post on the three-year anniversary of the film's release.

"3 Years of @motwayne #bhaveshjoshisuperhero .. A film / experience that’s hard to describe , when it came out in cinemas the audiences didn’t turn up and critics were polarised by it ,but if there’s one film that’s become cult over time thanks to fan love it’s this one … unlimited YouTube reviews , creatives , messages about your love for the film come in everyday and make me feel like it came out last week ! Even though it’s been 3 years the film feels more relevant today with the way the world has changed and the happenings around us. This film for me has so much heart and it meant so much to @motwayne and it shows ," he wrote.





"I am so lucky Vikram gave me a chance with this film and #akvsak and for that I will be forever grateful to him. I hope one day just like the fans of the film that the masked crusader will return to save Bombay. We tragically lost Nishikant Kamat sir recently which hurt a lot and was hard to take may his soul rest in piece and I hope he is watching over us he was a kind and gentle man so encouraging and lovely," he added.

