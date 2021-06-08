Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar photobombs Twinkle Khanna's birthday post for mom Dimple Kapadia, see pic
Akshay Kumar photobombs Twinkle Khanna's birthday post for mom Dimple Kapadia, see pic

  • On Dimple Kapadia's 64th birthday, Twinkle Khanna shared a picture with the actor with Akshay Kumar photobombing it.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 06:23 PM IST

Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram and shared a birthday post for her mother, actor Dimple Kapadia. The veteran actor turned 64 on Tuesday, June 8. Twinkle shared a selfie with her mother as her husband, actor Akshay Kumar, photobombed the picture.

In it, Twinkle was seen wearing a blue printed ensemble while Dimple was dressed in a pink salwar-kameez. Twinkle shared the picture and penned a sweet birthday note. "A certain someone photobombing our lovely birthday picture! Mother meanwhile is taking each year and turning it backwards like it’s a Nolan movie! #ageless #birthdaygirl," she wrote.

Twinkle's birthday note was also a subtle nod to Dimple's movie Tenet, directed by Christopher Nolan. The actor played the role of Priya, an arms dealer from India. Dimple was photographed filming for the movie in Mumbai, back in 2019.

Several celebrities and fans took to the comments section and wished Dimple on the occasion. Hrithik Roshan said, "Happy birthday dimple aunty." Dia Mirza commented, "Happy Happy Birthday to the most gorgeous Lady!" Huma Qureshi said, "Happy Happy Bday to the most gorgeous of them all." Tahira Kashyap dropped a heart emoji.

Also read: When Dimple Kapadia refused to badmouth Rajesh Khanna: 'Don’t you dare try to extract any nasty statements'

Twinkle was recently in the news for raising 1 crore to ‘get oxygen concentrators to Indian hospitals’ as India battled with a severe second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Twinkle has shared a picture of herself along with the message, "Thank you! With you help, we have reached our goal – to raise 1 crore to get oxygen concentrators to Indian hospitals.”

She captioned the post, "It’s thanks to all of you that we raised these funds and are able to send concentrators where they are needed. I will keep posting updates. A big shout out to all of you and @annada_outreach for their tremendous support. #helpindiabreathe."

Twinkle had previously revealed that stars like Vidya Balan and Hrithik had come forward and donated funds quietly towards Covid-19 relief.

