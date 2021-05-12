Akshay Kumar talks about when he was hospitalised, thanks nurses: 'What moved me was their amazing capacity'

As the world observes International Nurses Day, actor Akshay Kumar has recalled the time when he was hospitalised and heaped praises on the nurses. In April, Akshay tested positive for the coronavirus and was admitted to a Mumbai hospital as a precautionary measure.

On Wednesday, taking to Twitter, Akshay wrote, "When I was hospitalised recently, what totally moved me was the amazing capacity of nurses at work. Selflessly and non-stop. Thank you to the real heroes. #InternationalNursesDay."

When I was hospitalised recently, what totally moved me was the amazing capacity of nurses at work. Selflessly and non-stop. Thank you to the real heroes. #InternationalNursesDay — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 12, 2021

Reacting to his tweet, a fan wrote, "Sir Nursing staff are the backbone of our medical system. Their care and healing touch ensures not just medical recovery but emotional well being of the patientsThey have led the fight against COVID from the front I salute the nurses of our country on this #InternationalNursesDay." Another said, "Same experience ... so much of care and timely monitoring god bless them."

Akshay was diagnosed with the virus five days after starting the shoot of his film Ram Setu. After his discharge from the hospital, his wife and actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna had confirmed in an Instagram post. "Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #allizwell," she had written along with a caricature of the couple.

Recently, the couple had procured and donated 100 oxygen concentrators. Talking about the donation, Twinkle had captioned her post, "I think for the last few weeks with members of my own family ill I have been in a bit of a hole. But I couldn’t stay there for long. I implore all of you in your own way to do whatever you can so we can look back at this bleak moment and at least say it took the worst but it brought out the best in all of us. #ILookForSilverLinings."

The couple tied the knot in 2001 and have two children--son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

