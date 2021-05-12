This Eid has many firsts for Gauahar Khan

For actor Gauahar Khan, who got married in December last year, this Eid is very special as it’ll be her first such celebration with husband, Zaid Darbar, and in-laws. Though the lockdown is a dampener, she prefers to look at the bright side. “This is the second Eid in a lockdown and no one wants to be in a lockdown during a festival. But the good side of the lockdown is that you are not distracted during Ramzan and ibbadat achche se hoti hai,” she says.

While the actor is excited about celebrating Eid, albeit at her home, as this Eid, people won’t visit each other as we are in lockdown. She reveals, “This Eid is special and something to cherish. It is my first Eid with Zaid. In fact, last year on Bakri Eid, he met my mother. I bought a gift for Zaid, a new model of a phone he was eyeing for while and he was happy with it. But after checking it out for an hour, he said, ‘Maybe, I didn’t want it’ (laughs). He is such a child.”

As she hasn’t shopped for Eid this year, the fashionista is going to dig into her wedding gifts and choose from the many outfits she has got. “After my wedding, we didn’t go on any dawaats at our friends and relatives home as my dad fell sick. Eid is the only festival which we look forward to and dressing up will feel good. We will be at home, happy in our space,” she explains.

Losing her dad earlier this year has been difficult for Khan, and she considers herself strong, but says she doesn’t know how to deal with this feeling. “I can’t express my feelings in words or deal with it. You want to be normal and move on with your life. But it is a lingering feeling and it won’t ever go away. Though he was 76, I never thought I would lose him so early in life. Every child wants their parent to live till 100. It will be tough not to hear his voice on Eid. But in Islam, we are not supposed to be sad or mourn for more than three days after a person passes away. Moreover, my dad wouldn’t have wanted us to be sad. I am happy that he was at my wedding and enjoyed himself. He lived a life of a king,” she shares.

Khan admits that she thought that things with Covid-19 were under control but the sudden eruption of the second wave shook everyone. She asserts, “Obviously, it is not exciting to be in a lockdown during a festival. Of course, everyone wants to celebrate but we can’t and shouldn’t go out, meet people or have a congregation as it is the need of the hour. I urge people to stay at home as right now.”