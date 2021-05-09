IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna shares photo of socially-distanced Mother’s Day with Dimple Kapadia, fan wants to see her embroidery
Twinkle Khanna celebrating Mother’s Day with Dimple Kapadia.
Twinkle Khanna celebrating Mother’s Day with Dimple Kapadia.
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna shares photo of socially-distanced Mother’s Day with Dimple Kapadia, fan wants to see her embroidery

  • Twinkle Khanna’s socially-distanced Mother’s Day celebration with Dimple Kapadia involved them doing two different activities but chatting throughout.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 09, 2021 07:08 PM IST

Twinkle Khanna gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek into her socially-distanced Mother’s Day celebration with her mother Dimple Kapadia. She shared a black-and-white photo of them seated at opposite ends of a couch, busy with different activities.

“Mothers’s Day spent in the best way possible in these circumstances. We both can’t keep our hands still. She is sketching, I am doing my embroidery and we continue chatting all through. #HappyMothersday,” the caption read.

Fans took the comments section to shower wishes on the duo. “Show your embroidery,” one fan requested, while another wrote, “Having mother as a chat partner is a blessing.” A third said, “This is exactly how I want to be with my future daughter.” Some were also curious to know who clicked the picture.


Twinkle often shares quips about her mother. Last year, she posted a picture as Dimple cooked fried rice for her. She joked that it only took 46 years, a global pandemic and a lockdown for her mother to start cooking.

In another post, Twinkle wrote, “I love all of Mom’s performances. Even when she acts like she can cook. #momfinallycooking.”

Also read: Amrita Rao says male actors ‘can have two kids and still romance younger leading ladies’

However, Twinkle also does not fail to shower praise on Dimple. When she watched Tenet in Scotland last year, she put up a post on how her mother is ‘completely incredible’ in the film.

“Finally saw Tenet in the theatre and though my mother is so laid-back that she refuses to do any publicity around it, she has a wonderful part and is completely incredible,” Twinkle wrote. She also went on to quote Variety, which wrote about Dimple’s performance, “A sinister whisper network of international arms dealers emerges, with one of them, Priya (the wonderful Dimple Kapadia, in the film’s wiliest performance) serving principally to coax the protagonist through the corridors of Nolan’s storytelling.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
twinkle khanna dimple kapadia mothers day + 1 more

Related Stories

Twinkle Khanna has defended husband Akshay Kumar on Twitter.
Twinkle Khanna has defended husband Akshay Kumar on Twitter.
bollywood

Twinkle defends herself against accusations of not doing enough during pandemic

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 06, 2021 01:54 PM IST
  • Author and former actor Twinkle Khanna responded to a retired IAS officer's tweet, accusing her and Akshay Kumar of not doing enough for those affected by the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been married for 20 years.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been married for 20 years.
bollywood

Twinkle and Akshay donate 100 oxygen concentrators: ‘Let us all do our bit’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 09:35 AM IST
  • Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have donated 100 oxygen concentrators as India battles Covid-19. Taking to Instagram she shared a post asking everyone to do their bit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP