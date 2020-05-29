Dimple Kapadia cooks for Twinkle Khanna: ‘It has only taken 46 years, a pandemic and an extended lockdown’

Updated: May 29, 2020 21:14 IST

Twinkle Khanna got her first-ever taste of ‘maa ke haath ka khana (meal prepared by mother)’ during the lockdown as Dimple Kapadia cooked fried rice for her. Sharing a picture of it on Instagram, the actor-turned-author joked that it only took a global pandemic and a lockdown for her mother to start cooking.

“It has only taken 46 years, a pandemic and an extended lockdown for my mother to make me my first meal-fried rice. Now I also know what people mean when they say ‘Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana’ #MamaMia,” her caption read.

Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar commented, “It’s never too late for anything.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Hahah ! Well hope she cooks few more dishes for you. Enjoy! I miss my moms food !!”

Twinkle’s husband Akshay Kumar and son Aarav are excellent cooks. While Akshay was a professional chef before he became an actor, Aarav recently baked for the family.

Sharing a picture of the dessert whipped up by him, Twinkle wrote on Instagram, “When I had a bun in the oven, I did not know I was going to push out a future baker. I produced him and seventeen years later he produced this Chocolate brownie cake with cherry compote. #ProudMomMoment.”

Dimple, who was last seen on the big screen in a small role in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, is awaiting the release of her next, Tenet. Directed by Christopher Nolan, Tenet is an espionage epic starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson as agents who set out to prevent World War III. Other plot details have been kept strictly under wraps, although the trailer seems to suggest an element of time manipulation.

When the first trailer of Tenet dropped online, Twinkle showered praise on Dimple, calling her ‘Superwoman’. “‘Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Superwoman!’ The iconic Superman line altered for Mother as she always sets the bar sky-high. #tenet,” she tweeted, tweaking the oft-quoted line from Adventures of Superman.

