Akshay Kumar apologises to Twinkle Khanna, says 'mere pet pe laat mat maro' after he forgets her in PadMan tweet

Akshay Kumar apologises to Twinkle Khanna, says ‘mere pet pe laat mat maro’ after he forgets her in PadMan tweet

Twinkle Khanna joked that Akshay Kumar would definitely not be a part of her next production, after he forgot to mention her in a tweet on PadMan completing two years.

bollywood Updated: May 28, 2020 19:34 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Twinkle Khanna marked her foray into production with PadMan, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role.
Twinkle Khanna marked her foray into production with PadMan, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role.
         

As PadMan completed two years of its release, Akshay Kumar lauded the team for placing their faith in a film on a ‘taboo’ subject and creating awareness about it. While he tagged his co-stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in his tweet, he left out his wife Twinkle Khanna, who was the producer.

Twinkle shared his tweet and joked, “Err.... You are definitely not part of my next production! #PadMan.” When a Twitter user pointed out that Akshay forgot to tag her, she replied, “Can you believe it! Ghar Ki Murgi to another level:)”

 

Akshay apologised to Twinkle and replied to her tweet saying, “Please mere pet pe laat mat maro. Missed tagging the team. Apologies to my producer, @mrsfunnybones, director #RBalki and the man without whom Padman wouldn’t be made @murugaofficial.”

 

On 2 years of PadMan, Akshay wrote on Twitter, “It’s been 2 years to #PadMan and I’m glad we managed to push the envelope a little on this taboo subject. This #MenstrualHygieneDay, I hope we move a step closer towards ending period poverty and breaking taboos surrounding menstruation. @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte.”

 

With PadMan, Twinkle returned to the film industry after bidding adieu to it in 2000, after the box office disaster Mela. She debuted as a produced with the film and produced it under her banner Mrs Funnybones Movies.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan is frustrated as Bhumi Pednekar calls him ‘baller’ again: ‘Nobody is telling me what it means’

Directed by R Balki, PadMan was inspired by the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who fought sneers and ridicule to design a low-cost sanitary pad making machine. The film won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues in 2019.

In an earlier interaction with Hindustan Times, Akshay said that he had to convince Twinkle to consider him for PadMan. “She wanted to make a small film. I requested ‘Mujhe le lo isme, main kaam karna chahunga!’” he said.

Twinkle explained, “It was a risky subject, so I earlier wanted to make just a small movie, because we were unsure whether we would be able to recover the investment, or the film would catch on with the people the way it has. I discussed it with him, and he was fascinated right from the beginning... It’s his finest performance.”

