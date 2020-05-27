Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav is following in his footsteps, Twinkle Khanna shares proof. See pic

bollywood

Twinkle Khanna is a proud mom and shared a glimpse of her teenage son Aarav’s culinary skills. The actor turned writer posted a picture of a piece of cake made by him.

Sharing the picture of the chocolate brownie cake on Instagram, Twinkle wrote, “When I had a bun in the oven, I did not know I was going to push out a future baker. I produced him and seventeen years later he produced this Chocolate brownie cake with cherry compote. #ProudMomMoment.”

The post got some interesting reactions from her fans and friends. When a food writer commented to the post, “in the genes”, Twinkle clarified, “Not from my side clearly.” Enquiring if Akshay Kumar has tasted the cake, a fan wrote, “Looks Very Yummy. .But I wonder. .Had Mr. Khiladi tasted it..? Coz he’s so disciplined in everything.” Another said Aarav’s cooking skills come from Akshay who too is a good cook and wrote, “Walking his dad footsteps and mom’s creativity.”

Twinkle recently remembered her late grandmother who used to treat them with kichda on Eid. She shared a picture of the dish in her remembrance on the festival. “We rarely made biryani on Eid. Our treat was always Nani’s delicious Kichda and decorated envelopes with our Eidi. This year, our hearts and our table have too many empty spaces without her to fill it all up. #eidmubarak.”

Meanwhile, Twinkle has been proudly flaunting her gardening skills. Earlier this month, she treated nature lovers with a picture of her perfectly organised and well-groomed garden. The actor took to Instagram to post the picture and also described how she is clumsy at all other chores like cooking. She wrote, “I am inordinately clumsy and butterfingers could be my middle name but my thumb is a spectacular green. Can’t cook, can’t dance, can’t even make small talk, but give me a tiny piece of land and I will give it so much love that it can’t help but love me back. #BrownGirlWithAGreenThumb.”

The picture featured a nicely kept garden with greenery spilling from every corner. The central attraction of the green nest was the sitting area that had a wooden table with a big plant on it and chairs kept around the table. The garden had fresh flowers fallen from the trees all around on the ground adding to the perfect natural aesthetics.

