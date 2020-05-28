e-paper
Akshay Kumar donates Rs 45 lakh to CINTAA, transfers funds into 1500 daily wage workers’ accounts

Akshay Kumar helped 1500 daily wage workers by donating Rs 45 lakh to CINTAA.

bollywood Updated: May 28, 2020 09:26 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar holds a candle in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to light lamps to express solidarity with the country’s fight against the novel coronavirus.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar holds a candle in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to light lamps to express solidarity with the country’s fight against the novel coronavirus.(PTI)
         

Actor Akshay Kumar, who has made sizable donations to various causes during the coronavirus lockdown, has contributed Rs 45 lakh to the Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA), to help daily wage workers who’ve been hit by the pandemic.

“We are grateful to Akshay for helping in such trying times,” said Amit Behl, senior joint secretary, CINTAA, in a statement to Mid-Day. He added, “The initiative was taken up by executive committee member and actor Ayub Khan. He roped in Jaaved Jaaferi to help connect with Sajid Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar.”

Behl continued, “Without any delay, Akshay requested for the list of our members. We have been receiving messages of gratitude from the 1,500 daily wagers he helped.” The actor and producer Sajid Nadiadwala transferred Rs 3000 into each member’s bank account. “They have assured us that they will do whatever is needed to help the members,” Behl said.

Akshay had previously donated Rs 25 crore to the PM’s relief fund for Covid-19, an additional Rs 2 crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation, and Rs 3 crore to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to assist in the making of personal protection equipment, masks and rapid testing kits to help the battle against novel coronavirus.

Also read: Twinkle Khanna is proud of Akshay Kumar for Rs 25 cr donation to Covid-19 relief: ‘Asked him if he was sure’

In a tweet appreciating her husband’s efforts, Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna had written, “The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said -- ‘I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing.’”

