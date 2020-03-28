e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna is proud of Akshay Kumar for Rs 25 cr donation to Covid-19 relief: ‘Asked him if he was sure’

Twinkle Khanna is proud of Akshay Kumar for Rs 25 cr donation to Covid-19 relief: ‘Asked him if he was sure’

Twinkle Khanna wanted to know if Akshay Kumar was sure about donating Rs 25 crore to the Covid-19 fund.

bollywood Updated: Mar 28, 2020 20:20 IST
Asian News International, Mumbai
Twinkle Khanna is proud of husband Akshay Kumar.
Minutes after actor Akshay Kumar pledged to donate Rs 25 crore from his savings to the PM’s relief fund for Covid-19, wife Twinkle Khanna has nothing but all good words for the decision. The 46-year-old actor took to Twitter handle to share how much her husband makes her proud.

In the tweet, the Barsaat actor recalled the conversation they had regarding the decision of making a ‘massive amount’ of donation.

 

s

“The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said -- ‘I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing,” she tweeted.

The appreciation post came in after the Kesari actor went online to pledge to contribute Rs 25 crore from his savings to the Prime Minister’s relief fund set up to fight against the novel coronavirus.

Also read: Krishna Shroff works out with boyfriend Eban

The actor has been making the complete use of social media platforms to raise awareness about the coronavirus and was also seen urging people to take the government’s advisory of self-isolation seriously amid the rising cases of the virus.

The country is in a three-week lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, has claimed 19 lives so far and infected 873 people.

