IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna shares throwback pic with mom Dimple Kapadia and sister Rinke, reveals family motto. See pic
Twinkle Khanna often shared throwback pictures with her family members.
Twinkle Khanna often shared throwback pictures with her family members.
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna shares throwback pic with mom Dimple Kapadia and sister Rinke, reveals family motto. See pic

  • Author Twinkle Khanna shared a picture from her teenage years and revealed a family motto. It also featured her mother Dimple Kapadia and sister Rinke Khanna.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 10:17 PM IST

Twinkle Khanna on Friday shared a black and white throwback picture from her teenage years. It also featured her mother, actor Dimple Kapadia and sister Rinke Khanna.

Sharing it, Twinkle wrote: "A penchant for cracking up prevents you from breaking down. #FamilyMotto #crackpots." It showed the three of them posing for a family picture and sharing a light moment.

A few of her industry friends also reacted to it. Sussanne Khan dropped a bunch of red heart emojis, while producer Deepshikha Deshmukh called it "priceless". Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote: "What a pic!"

Many of Twinkle's posts are with her mother, Dimple. Few days back, she had re-posted a picture by The Faraway Tree, a business venture started by Dimple. It had featured the mother and daughter duo sitting at a table with Twinkle trying out a fragrance.

Last November, Twinkle had joked about her mother's cooking skills and had written: "I love all of Mom's performances. Even when she acts like she can cook. #momfinallycooking."

Twinkle's sister Rinke makes less frequent appearances on her Instagram page. At their recent family holiday in Maldives, where she met Rinke after a long gap, Twinkle wrote: "The best part of this holiday? Meeting my sister after a year and a half. The longest we have been apart in four decades. #KhannaSisters"

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan reacts to troll who said his acting in The Big Bull was 'third rate', Pratik Gandhi was 'superior'

Twinkle made her acting debut with Barsaat in 1995. She went on to work in quite a few films but without much success. It was as an author that she won acclaim. Twinkle has three books to her credit - Mrs Funnybones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, Pyjamas Are Forgiving. She also writes newspaper columns.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
twinkle khanna rinke khanna dimple kapadia dimple kapadia on tenet + 2 more

Related Stories

Twinkle Khanna enjoyed her morning tea in her garden on Wednesday.
Twinkle Khanna enjoyed her morning tea in her garden on Wednesday.
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna enjoys poetic morning, shares glimpse into her garden

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 01:24 PM IST
Twinkle Khanna has a luxe green garden at her Mumbai home, overflowing with beautiful flowers and plants. Check it out.
READ FULL STORY
Twinkle Khanna talks about her summer memories featuring the mango.
Twinkle Khanna talks about her summer memories featuring the mango.
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna relives her past summers as Nitara reaches for a raw mango

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 09:56 PM IST
  • Twinkle Khanna took a walk down the memory lane as she watched her daughter Nitara reach out for a raw mango. The actor-turned-author recalled a 'decade underlined by the arrival of wooden crates filled with Dasheri, Chausa and Langra.'
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP