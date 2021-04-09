Twinkle Khanna shares throwback pic with mom Dimple Kapadia and sister Rinke, reveals family motto. See pic

Twinkle Khanna on Friday shared a black and white throwback picture from her teenage years. It also featured her mother, actor Dimple Kapadia and sister Rinke Khanna.

Sharing it, Twinkle wrote: "A penchant for cracking up prevents you from breaking down. #FamilyMotto #crackpots." It showed the three of them posing for a family picture and sharing a light moment.

A few of her industry friends also reacted to it. Sussanne Khan dropped a bunch of red heart emojis, while producer Deepshikha Deshmukh called it "priceless". Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote: "What a pic!"

Many of Twinkle's posts are with her mother, Dimple. Few days back, she had re-posted a picture by The Faraway Tree, a business venture started by Dimple. It had featured the mother and daughter duo sitting at a table with Twinkle trying out a fragrance.

Last November, Twinkle had joked about her mother's cooking skills and had written: "I love all of Mom's performances. Even when she acts like she can cook. #momfinallycooking."

Twinkle's sister Rinke makes less frequent appearances on her Instagram page. At their recent family holiday in Maldives, where she met Rinke after a long gap, Twinkle wrote: "The best part of this holiday? Meeting my sister after a year and a half. The longest we have been apart in four decades. #KhannaSisters"

Twinkle made her acting debut with Barsaat in 1995. She went on to work in quite a few films but without much success. It was as an author that she won acclaim. Twinkle has three books to her credit - Mrs Funnybones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, Pyjamas Are Forgiving. She also writes newspaper columns.

