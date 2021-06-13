Akshay Kumar clarifies he didn't fight real Undertaker in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi

Actor Akshay Kumar is celebrating 25 years of his action film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi. Upon the eve of the film's silver jubilee, Akshay took to Twitter to share a 'hilarious note' about the movie.

Akshay Kumar reposted a meme about how he was among the few people who managed to beat wrestling icon Undertaker in his career. The meme appeared to be referring to his movie, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi in which his character Akshay fights the Undertaker.

However, Akshay clarified that it was not actually the Undertaker that he fought in the movie but Brian Lee who played the wrestler. "A hilarious note to mark 25 years to the release of #KhiladiyonKaKhiladi tomorrow! A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film," he tweeted.

A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film 😊 pic.twitter.com/w7J5z3QGBQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 13, 2021

The Undertaker is a licensed character. He has been played by wrestler Mark Callaway since 1991. Brian is also a wrestler but appeared as an Undertaker impersonator in a few matches in 1994. When Mark's real Undertaker returned, he beat the impersonator version in the ring, reclaiming his identity. Mark Callaway hung up his jacket and hat last year in November.

Akshay starred with Rekha and Raveena Tandon in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi. It was directed by Umesh Mehra and was the fourth instalment in the Khiladi series.

Akshay will next be seen in Sooryavanshi, an action drama by Rohit Shetty. He will star with Katrina Kaif in the film while Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn have cameos in the movie. He also has Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar and Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. Both movies are directed by Aanand L Rai. He also has Bell Bottom with Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi, and Ram Setu with Nushrat Bharucha and Jacqueline Fernanadez.

