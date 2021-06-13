Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar clarifies he didn't fight real Undertaker in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi
Akshay Kumar with Brian Lee in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi.
Akshay Kumar with Brian Lee in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi.
bollywood

Akshay Kumar clarifies he didn't fight real Undertaker in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi

  • Akshay Kumar shared a hilarious meme about how he had defeated the Undertaker in his film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi with a major clarification.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 02:55 PM IST

Actor Akshay Kumar is celebrating 25 years of his action film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi. Upon the eve of the film's silver jubilee, Akshay took to Twitter to share a 'hilarious note' about the movie.

Akshay Kumar reposted a meme about how he was among the few people who managed to beat wrestling icon Undertaker in his career. The meme appeared to be referring to his movie, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi in which his character Akshay fights the Undertaker.

However, Akshay clarified that it was not actually the Undertaker that he fought in the movie but Brian Lee who played the wrestler. "A hilarious note to mark 25 years to the release of #KhiladiyonKaKhiladi tomorrow! A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film," he tweeted.

The Undertaker is a licensed character. He has been played by wrestler Mark Callaway since 1991. Brian is also a wrestler but appeared as an Undertaker impersonator in a few matches in 1994. When Mark's real Undertaker returned, he beat the impersonator version in the ring, reclaiming his identity. Mark Callaway hung up his jacket and hat last year in November.

Akshay starred with Rekha and Raveena Tandon in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi. It was directed by Umesh Mehra and was the fourth instalment in the Khiladi series.

Aslo read: Rajesh Khattar reacts to bankruptcy rumours, says Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter were dragged into it

Akshay will next be seen in Sooryavanshi, an action drama by Rohit Shetty. He will star with Katrina Kaif in the film while Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn have cameos in the movie. He also has Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar and Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. Both movies are directed by Aanand L Rai. He also has Bell Bottom with Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi, and Ram Setu with Nushrat Bharucha and Jacqueline Fernanadez.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
akshay kumar the undertaker

Related Stories

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar have worked together in Toilet Ek Prem Katha.
Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar have worked together in Toilet Ek Prem Katha.
bollywood

Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar reunite for Rakshabandhan

PTI |
UPDATED ON JUN 09, 2021 08:19 PM IST
Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay Kumar, who worked together in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, will come together for Rakshabandhan.
READ FULL STORY
Twinkle Khanna shares a pic with Dimple Kapadia.
Twinkle Khanna shares a pic with Dimple Kapadia.
bollywood

Akshay Kumar photobombs Twinkle Khanna's birthday post for mom Dimple Kapadia

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 06:23 PM IST
  • On Dimple Kapadia's 64th birthday, Twinkle Khanna shared a picture with the actor with Akshay Kumar photobombing it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.