Akshay Kumar's debut series The End likely to go on floors later this year: producer

Actor Akshay Kumar's digital debut The End will start production either towards the end of the year or early 2022, producer Vikram Malhotra said on Wednesday.

The action-packed thriller series for streamer Amazon Prime Video was first announced in 2019, but the production was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During a special event of Sherni, backed by Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment, the producer said his team is currently working on several series with Amazon, including Akshay Kumar's The End and Hush Hush.

Vikram's banner had previously produced thriller series Breathe and its second season as well as Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Durgamati.

"Creators like us look for platforms that becomes homes and understand our sensibilities and creative efforts. We found a warm home in Amazon Prime Video.

"Apart from Breathe, there are are other series in development like Hush Hush, which is in the middle of the production. We had to pause it because of the pandemic. There's a show called The End, featuring Akshay Kumar. It is set to start later this year or early next year, depending on how the situation is," Vikram told reporters.

The End, which will mark Akshay Kumar's debut in the OTT space, is reportedly a survival thriller set in the future.

Akshay Kumar at the launch of The End in 2019.





Whereas Hush Hush is a thriller drama, led by an all-female cast, including actors Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna and Ayesha Jhulka.

Vikram is currently awaiting the release of Vidya Balan-fronted Sherni, co-produced by T-Series, which is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video on June 18.

This is Vikram's second film with Vidya, which will have a direct-to-digital release after last year's Shakuntala Devi.

Directed by Amit Masurkar, the drama features the 42-year-old actor as an upright forest officer who is tasked to resolve the man-animal conflict.

Shot in Madhya Pradesh, the film's first schedule in Bhoot Palasi was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic last year. The team resumed shoot in October 2020 when the lockdown restrictions eased.

Vidya, who was also present at the virtual event, thanked Vikram, Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India and Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary, Department of tourism, government of Madhya Pradesh, for believing in the film.

"I am so excited but also nervous. Our film is coming out in less than 36 hours on Amazon Prime... The film couldn't have been made without Vikram Malhotra.

"You need producers who have a vision but also a certain madness. To just take that leap of faith because this is an unusual film. It's not your regular Hind film. Thank you for backing this," she added.

Sherni also stars Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi.



