Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput with their children, Misha and Zain.
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput thinks this is the 'hardest part of parenting'. See her post

  Mira Rajput has shared a post on Instagram, about the 'hardest part of parenting'. She and her husband Shahid Kapoor have two children -- Misha and Zain.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 04:53 PM IST

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, on Thursday shared a post about the 'hardest part of parenting'. She reposted a message which said that having to 'keep a serious face' when a child does something 'bad but freaking hilarious' is the 'hardest part of parenting'.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she shared a post by an Instagram account about motherhood. The post read, "The hardest part of parenting is trying to keep a serious face when your kid does something bad but freaking hilarious."

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Mira Rajput shared a post.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Mira Rajput shared a post.


Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015 and in 2016 had their first child, daughter Misha. The couple welcomed their son Zain in 2018. Mira regularly shares photos and videos of herself and her family. Shahid and Mira will celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary in July.

Speaking about their age-gap, Shahid had told Filmfare, “She got married so young, had two kids and had to figure out how to deal with that when she was just stepping out of being a kid herself. She must have had her dreams and desires but she pushed those aside. That’s a lot to deal with. Also, the fact that we have an age difference, we are 13 years apart."

Meanwhile, Shahid will next be seen in Jersey, which is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties, in order to fulfill his son's wish. The film will hit the theatres this Diwali (November 5). The film also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others.

Shahid will also make his digital debut with an Amazon Prime series directed by Raj and DK. It will also feature actor Raashi Khanna.

