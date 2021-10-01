Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh gets a double mention as Mumbai Police calls out misogynist Bollywood scenes

The Mumbai Police official Instagram handle posted a bunch of Bollywood scenes on Thursday. The common theme in all of them was their misogynist tone.

The post began with a line from Kabir Singh, which was also the only movie that got a double mention. In a scene, Kabir tells his girlfriend to fix her dupatta in front of other men. In another, he angrily tells a man how she is his ‘bandi’.

“Cinema is a reflection of our society. Here are (just) a few (of many) dialogues both our society & cinema need to reflect upon. Choose your words & actions with care - unless you want the law to intervene,” the Mumbai Police captioned the post.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh drew heavy criticism upon release in 2019 for its misogynist lines and glorifying the lead character's anger and violence issues. Multiple film stars also debated whether the film propagated potentially harmful ideas. However, speaking to BollywoodHungama, Shahid said, “There is only one problem with Kabir Singh – his anger management. Whether it is his love, his dog, the bai….whenever he loses his temper he messes up. In the first scene itself in the film, the dad says your brother is zero.”

Other scenes that made to the list include Salman Khan threatening to hit Sonakshi Sinha in Dabangg, Shah Rukh Khan telling Madhuri Dixit about her duties as a wife in Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Naseeruddin Shah and Satish Shah discussing how a woman deserves to be eve-teased in Maalamaal and others.

A Dil Dhadakne Do scene, in which Rohit Bose's character proudly says how he allows his wife to work, also made the cut. Some people wondered why the ‘khuli tijori’ scene from Jab We Met wasn't included when a Bollywood fan explained, “He (Director Imtiaz Ali) didn't support that statement. In movie it's shown how Kareena Kapoor stands against that comment. In order to show it's wrong also you have to show such statements or scenes. Unlike in Kabir singh where there's no objection to what he was doing.” However, the same is also true for the Dil Dhadakne Do scene. Rohit's character is called out for his thinking in the same scene by Farhan Akhtar.