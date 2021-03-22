Nitesh Tiwari dedicates Chhichhore’s National Award win to Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor says ‘we miss you’
- As Chhichhore won the National Award for Best Hindi Film on Monday, director Nitesh Tiwari, actors Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala dedicated the honour to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari dedicated the National Award won by Chhichhore to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who played a middle-aged divorcee whose son attempts suicide, in the film. On Monday, Chhichhore was adjudged the Best Hindi Film at the 67th National Film Awards.
“This one is for you Sushant. From all of us at Team Chhichhore! @nadiadwalagrandson @foxstarhindi #SajidNadiadwala,” the director wrote on Instagram.
Actor Shraddha Kapoor, who played Sushant’s wife in Chhichhore, also remembered him in her post. “Thank you @niteshtiwari22 @nadiadwalagrandson for making me a part of this beautiful film We miss you @sushantsinghrajput @fukravarun @naveen.polishetty @tahirrajbhasin @tushar.pandey @saharshkumarshukla. Thank you National award committee Thank you to the entire team of Chhichhore,” she wrote.
Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, in a statement shared on the Instagram page of his production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, said, “On behalf of NGE, I dedicate this extremely prestigious award to Sushant Singh Rajput. We can’t get over his loss ever but I sincerely pray that this award gives a little bit of happiness to his family and fans which includes me. And I am tremendously grateful to Nitesh Tiwari for giving us all this very special movie.”
Actor Varun Sharma, who played Sexa in Chhichhore, also dedicated the award to Sushant. “A Film which is truly special to all of us. A Film which is very close to our Hearts. This one is for you Kammo,” he wrote. He also shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the film, along with a heart emoji, on Instagram.
Also read | Ankita Lokhande says she had suicidal thoughts after break-up with Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘He chose his career, moved on’
Chhichhore revolves around Aniruddh Pathak aka Anni (Sushant), whose teenaged son Raghav attempts to take his own life after failing to clear the entrance exam to get into the engineering college of his choice, as he fears being called a ‘loser’. In an attempt to rekindle hope in Raghav, Anni tells him about his own journey as a ‘loser’ in college. His college gang, including ex-wife Maya (Shraddha), joins him to complete the story. The film earned over ₹100 crore at the box office in India.
Sushant died on June 14 last year. While his death was ruled as a suicide after an initial probe by the Mumbai Police, the investigation has now been taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Ankita says she gave up Happy New Year, Bajirao Mastani for Sushant
- Ankita Lokhande said that while she was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, she gave up several big films including Happy New Year and Bajirao Mastani, because she prioritised him over her career.
From comparison with Meryl to feud with Diljit; Kangana's 2021 highlights
- The year 2021 is just three months old, but Kangana Ranaut has already feuded with Rihanna and Diljit Dosanjh, attacked Urmila Matondar and Twitter, and compared herself to Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot. Here are highlights of her year, on her birthday.
Kareena is living the ‘good life’ with her girl gang, posts photo from set
- Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a glimpse of behind-the-scenes fun with her girl gang as she shot for a celebrity cooking show for Discovery+.
Nitesh Tiwari dedicates Chhichhore’s National Award win to Sushant Singh Rajput
- As Chhichhore won the National Award for Best Hindi Film on Monday, director Nitesh Tiwari, actors Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala dedicated the honour to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Hrithik Roshan remembers Sagar Sarhadi's contribution to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai
- After veteran director and writer Sagar Sarhadi's death, Hrithik Roshan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui paid tribute to him with social media posts.
Twinkle's son Aarav holds on to little sister Nitara's hand on family outing
- Twinkle Khanna and her kids, Aarav and Nitara, were spotted at the Gateway of India on Monday. See pictures here.
Kangana Ranaut releases video after National Award win for Manikarnika and Panga
- Kangana Ranaut shared a video message on Twitter after she won the National Award for Best Actress on Monday. She was honoured for her performances in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga.
Rimi Sen: Bollywood mein PR aage hai, talent peeche
Sara Ali Khan drops by at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's home, see pics
- Sara Ali Khan paid Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor a visit on Monday. The actor sported a quirky top featuring a few popular Disney characters.
67th National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore win
- The winners of the 67th National Film Awards were announced on Monday. Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, and late Sushant Singh Rajput's last theatrical release, Chhichhore, won awards. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham (Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea) won for best feature film.
Saif Ali Khan and Taimur spotted, Hello Charlie cast attends trailer launch
Ankita on break-up with Sushant: ‘He chose his career and he moved on’
- Ankita Lokhande opened up about what led to her break-up with the late Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016 and said that 'he chose his career'. She also talked about having suicidal thoughts at the time.
Kartik Aaryan tests positive for Covid-19, says 'dua karo'
Janhvi, Anshula, Karisma, Anil, Suhana excited for Shanaya's debut
- As Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood debut was announced Monday morning, her family and friends showered her with love and congratulatory messages.
Ananya Panday enjoys midnight meal with family, Alanna brings boyfriend Ivor
- Chunky Panday took to Instagram to share a picture from a family get-together on Sunday night. The photo also featured Bhavana, Ananya, Rysa, Ahaan and Alanna, among others.