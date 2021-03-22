Nitesh Tiwari dedicates Chhichhore’s National Award win to Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor says ‘we miss you’

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari dedicated the National Award won by Chhichhore to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who played a middle-aged divorcee whose son attempts suicide, in the film. On Monday, Chhichhore was adjudged the Best Hindi Film at the 67th National Film Awards.

“This one is for you Sushant. From all of us at Team Chhichhore! @nadiadwalagrandson @foxstarhindi #SajidNadiadwala,” the director wrote on Instagram.





Actor Shraddha Kapoor, who played Sushant’s wife in Chhichhore, also remembered him in her post. “Thank you @niteshtiwari22 @nadiadwalagrandson for making me a part of this beautiful film We miss you @sushantsinghrajput @fukravarun @naveen.polishetty @tahirrajbhasin @tushar.pandey @saharshkumarshukla. Thank you National award committee Thank you to the entire team of Chhichhore,” she wrote.





Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, in a statement shared on the Instagram page of his production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, said, “On behalf of NGE, I dedicate this extremely prestigious award to Sushant Singh Rajput. We can’t get over his loss ever but I sincerely pray that this award gives a little bit of happiness to his family and fans which includes me. And I am tremendously grateful to Nitesh Tiwari for giving us all this very special movie.”





Actor Varun Sharma, who played Sexa in Chhichhore, also dedicated the award to Sushant. “A Film which is truly special to all of us. A Film which is very close to our Hearts. This one is for you Kammo,” he wrote. He also shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the film, along with a heart emoji, on Instagram.

Chhichhore revolves around Aniruddh Pathak aka Anni (Sushant), whose teenaged son Raghav attempts to take his own life after failing to clear the entrance exam to get into the engineering college of his choice, as he fears being called a ‘loser’. In an attempt to rekindle hope in Raghav, Anni tells him about his own journey as a ‘loser’ in college. His college gang, including ex-wife Maya (Shraddha), joins him to complete the story. The film earned over ₹100 crore at the box office in India.

Sushant died on June 14 last year. While his death was ruled as a suicide after an initial probe by the Mumbai Police, the investigation has now been taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

