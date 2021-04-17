Pooja Bedi reacts to criticism against 'caged and masked' tweet: 'People despise those with wealth, health, positivity'

Pooja Bedi continued to take on criticism for her tweet urging people to live freely instead of being ‘caged and masked for a year/years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away’. She responded to a Twitter user demanding action against her for violating Covid-19 norms by not wearing a mask, reminding him that several politicians are guilty of the same.

“@DGP_Goa @Coll_SouthGoa @Coll_NorthGoa @spsouthgoa @spnorthgoa Celeb is telling people to break covid protocol on Goan Beaches & has posted her video of proof of mask less violation, kindly issue her fine as per law,” a user wrote.

In response, Pooja wrote that Goa is not in lockdown. She went on to say, “It's obvious no one will wear a mask while eating, drinking (in an airplane, restaurants, or in public places) or while taking a picture/ video.” She also asked the man if all the politicians pictured without masks at public events should be arrested: “Politicians across country have been seen posing without masks at functions. Will u arrest them too?”

When a Twitter user asked if Pooja wanted people stepping out and ‘spreading the disease’, she replied, “Not at all. U should Exercise caution.. but free your mind from fear psychosis. If no lockdown in your state... heal & strengthen your immune system with walks in nature/ sunshine & exercise. Your immunity is your best friend.”

On Saturday morning, Pooja tweeted, “The comments on my previous posts have revealed how many People despise those with wealth, health, positivity & mental freedom. Please study subconscious programming and law of attraction. What u despise...you will never attract for yourself. So be careful of what ui despise.”

Pooja claimed that living in panic and fear ‘will only attract more of it’ and urged everyone to focus on a positive state of mind and ‘good vibrations’, among other things.

“Does anyone have data on how many have died due to #COVID19 Vs how many have died due to lockdown protocols, health complications due to lack of exercise & stress & suicide & loss of livelihood & hunger? Which is the greater evil?” she wrote in another tweet.

Earlier this week, Pooja shared a video with her fiance Maneck Contractor from Goa and wrote, “Joys of living in healthy, happy #goa . Free your mind #NoFear. Life is meant to be lived... not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away! If you died tomorrow after year of masking/lockdown.. what would ur greatest regret be?”

Joys of living in healthy, happy #goa .

Free your mind #NoFear

Life is meant to be lived...❤ not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away!

If you died tomorrow after year of masking/lockdown.. what would ur greatest regret be? pic.twitter.com/ydXG5OGsou — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 14, 2021





Pooja was at the receiving end of severe criticism for her tweet. She took on the critics one by one and denied that she was ‘flaunting privilege’, maintaining that she was simply ‘expressing freedom’. “What of all those who cowered indoors fearful & in masks for over a year only to die? Was that living? Is life just number of breaths?” she asked.

Addressing the possibility that she might contract the Covid-19 virus, Pooja said, “If i got covid.. I would do steam inhalation.. gargle with salt water.. rest... eat herbs & drink lots of kaada. Think positive thoughts & be happy that while I didn't have covid I LIVED. & if I die of covid, well I'm happy I LIVED FREELY & was not stuck in a cage for a year.”

