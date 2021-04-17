IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra wishes ‘beautiful inside out’ Lara Dutta on birthday, Dia Mirza sends love
Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta and Dia Mirza at the Miss India 2000 pageant.
Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta and Dia Mirza at the Miss India 2000 pageant.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra wishes ‘beautiful inside out’ Lara Dutta on birthday, Dia Mirza sends love

  • Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to wish Lara Dutta on her birthday, calling her 'beautiful inside out'. Lara turned 43 on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 09:05 AM IST

As Lara Dutta turned 43 on Friday, she got a sweet birthday wish from Priyanka Chopra. The two competed with each other in the Miss India 2000 pageant. Later that year, Lara went on to win the Miss Universe title, while Priyanka was crowned Miss World.

Sharing a throwback photo with Lara on Instagram stories, Priyanka wrote, “Happy birthday @larabhupathi. You are soooo beautiful inside out.” She also added heart stickers.

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story.
Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story.


Lara, on Friday night, shared a glimpse of her intimate birthday celebrations on Instagram. She was seen holding a piece of cake, as she hugged daughter Saira. Her husband Mahesh Bhupathi stood behind them.

Thanking everyone for the wishes and love, Lara wrote in her caption, “Lockdown or not, all you need to turn another year older is LOVE I am grateful for all of it that has come my way today!! Overwhelmed by all the wishes, blessings, prayers, gifts and good vibes that I have received from everyone today!! May we continue to strive to be the best kind of human beings we can be!! God bless.”

Dia Mirza dropped heart emojis on the post. She also competed with Lara and Priyanka in the Miss India 2000 pageant and was the second runner-up. She went on to win the Miss Asia Pacific title later that year.

Also read: Karan Kundrra says he has not ‘recovered’ from break-up with Anusha Dandekar, reacts to cheating allegations

Talking about her birthday plans, Lara had told Hindustan Times, “I am not a huge big party kind of person. So, it doesn’t really make much of a difference to me. I’m still spending my birthday with exactly the same people I would be spending my birthday if we weren’t in a pandemic.”

After winning Miss Universe 2000, Lara made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Andaaz, opposite actor Akshay Kumar. She has starred in films such as No Entry, Partner, Housefull and Don 2. She will be seen next in the espionage thriller Bellbottom with Akshay.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
lara dutta priyanka chopra

Related Stories

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi have been married since 2016.
Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi have been married since 2016.
bollywood

Mahesh wishes Lara on birthday, thought ‘chance pe dance’ during first meeting

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 01:44 PM IST
  • Mahesh Bhupathi wished Lara Dutta a happy birthday with then-and-now photos of them. He marvelled at how their relationship has grown in the last 12 years.
READ FULL STORY
Lara Dutta won Miss Universe 2000.
Lara Dutta won Miss Universe 2000.
bollywood

Watch Lara Dutta impress Miss Universe 2000 judges with her final answer

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 16, 2021 07:08 AM IST
  • As Lara Dutta turns 43, here's a look at her final round at the Miss Universe 2000 pageant. The actor beat Claudia Moreno from Venezuela and Spain's Helen Lindes to win the title.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP