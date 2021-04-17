Karan Kundrra says he has not ‘recovered’ from break-up with Anusha Dandekar, reacts to cheating allegations

Karan Kundrra has finally broken his silence on his break-up with Anusha Dandekar. While she hinted that he cheated on her in an Instagram post, he said that he would not like to badmouth her ‘out of respect for the relationship’. He also laughed off the allegations of infidelity.

From 2016-2019, Karan and Anusha co-hosted the reality show MTV Love School, in which they helped couples overcome their differences. The two were in a relationship for more than three years and parted ways last year.

Talking to a leading daily, Karan said that he would not like to indulge in any mudslinging, adding that he not only respects the relationship but also Anusha and her family. “I have remained silent out of respect for the relationship and I would like to keep it that way. At this point, I am also thinking about two families. I, too, can turn around and say a lot of things, but that’s not me. What she shared was her perspective,” he said.

“Sometimes, I start laughing when I hear things. I don’t know what can make someone so hateful towards another person. We shared a beautiful relationship for three-and-a-half years. I have learnt a lot from Anusha, and I have a lot of respect for her and her family. How is it that these allegations are being leveled against me when there is a development on my professional front? Why hasn’t any other person, who I have been in a relationship with, ever accused me of something as serious as this?” he added.

Karan refused to talk about the exact reason behind his break-up with Anusha, maintaining that they were ‘madly in love’ but could not work out their differences. While she has found love in Jason Shah, he continues to be single.

Though Karan’s family and friends tried to help him find love again, he said that he has not yet ‘recovered’ from his break-up with Anusha. “I am single. I don’t think I have recovered yet. My family, childhood best friends and friends in the city have tried their best to set me up with someone, but it’s hard to get into a relationship at the moment. Had it been 10 years ago, I would have immediately entered another relationship, but you mature with time,” he said.

Last year, Anusha posted a lengthy note on Instagram, suggesting that she lost her ‘self-respect’ while in a relationship with Karan. She also seemed to accuse him of lying and cheating on her.

“So here it is, before the year ends... Yes I did a show called Love School, yes I was your Love Professor, yes everything I shared and the advice I gave has always been real and from my heart... yes I love hard, so hard... yes I don’t leave till there is nothing left for me to try and fight for, yes even I’m human, yes even I lost myself and some of my self respect, yes I’ve been cheated and lied to... yes I waited for an apology, which never came, yes I learnt I actually had to apologise and forgive myself... And yes i grew, have grown and will continue to grow from all of it and look at the positive,” she had written in her post.

