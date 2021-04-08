IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Anusha Dandekar opens her heart about breakup: 'Disappointed in what I had accepted all these years'
Anusha had been in a relationship with actor Karan Kundra for several years.
Anusha had been in a relationship with actor Karan Kundra for several years.
tv

Anusha Dandekar opens her heart about breakup: 'Disappointed in what I had accepted all these years'

  • Anusha Dandekar conducted a QNA (Question and Answer) session on Instagram. In one of the questions, a fan asked Anusha about her breakup and relationship status.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 08:03 PM IST

Television personality and VJ Anusha Dandekar has yet again opened her heart about breakups and relationship status. Anusha had, in January this year, denied rumours of a breakup initially but later, mentioned that she had been cheated up on in the past.

Anusha had been in a relationship with actor Karan Kundra for several years. They broke up in recently.

On Thursday, she conducted a QNA (Question and Answer) session on Instagram. In one of the questions, a fan asked Anusha, "How u dealt with ur breakup?..I know u must have been torn 4m inside...but u looked so strong."

Relying to it she said, “You know I wasn't even torn from the inside, I was more shocked and disappointed in what I had accepted all these years when I stepped away and saw the reality of what was going on...how much self love and self respect I had allowed myself to lose...I really broke my own heart...if that makes sense.”

A fan asked Anusha, "How u dealt with ur breakup?"
A fan asked Anusha, "How u dealt with ur breakup?"

Another fan asked Anusha about her current relationship status, to which Anusha replied that she is "falling in love with me and finding someone who will be ugly laugh like this hahaha and also be HONEST, loyal and not afraid of a real woman!"

Another fan asked Anusha about her current relationship status.
Another fan asked Anusha about her current relationship status.

When asked, "how do you deal with worst timing in life", she responded, "I don't believe in bad timing...I believe in what you put out there comes to you, our karma, things that need to teach us, help us grow, break patterns, let our childhood go, heal. The worst things in life can always be turned into our greatest lessons and guidance for the present and future..."

A fan asked her, "how do you deal with worst timing in life".
A fan asked her, "how do you deal with worst timing in life".

She was also asked about her personality, confidence, loyalty and love, her love for chocolate, food habits, her fitness secret, living alone with her puppies, among other topics.

Anusha was also asked about her personality.
Anusha was also asked about her personality.
Anusha was asked, "How do yo carry yourself with so much confidence?"
Anusha was asked, "How do yo carry yourself with so much confidence?"
She was asked which one would she choose between loyalty and love.
She was asked which one would she choose between loyalty and love.
Anusha was asked if she loves chocolate.
Anusha was asked if she loves chocolate.

ALSO READ: Kangana reacts to Delhi road accident: 'I am most terrified of idiots'

In January, Anusha shared a note on Instagram. She wrote, “So here it is, before the year ends... Yes I did a show called Love School, yes I was your Love Professor, yes everything I shared and the advice I gave has always been real and from my heart... yes I love hard, so hard... yes I don’t leave till there is nothing left for me to try and fight for, yes even I’m human, yes even I lost myself and some of my self respect, yes I’ve been cheated and lied to... yes I waited for an apology, which never came, yes I learnt I actually had to apologise and forgive myself... And yes i grew, have grown and will continue to grow from all of it and look at the positive."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
anusha dandekar karan kundra

Related Stories

This image released by STXfilms shows Tahar Rahim, left, and Jodie Foster in The Mauritanian.(AP)
This image released by STXfilms shows Tahar Rahim, left, and Jodie Foster in The Mauritanian.(AP)
hollywood

The Mauritanian review: Jodie Foster and Benedict Cumberbatch face-off

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 06:31 PM IST
  • The Mauritanian movie review: Kevin Macdonald's film, starring Tahar Rahim, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Jodie Foster, is enraged and enraging.
READ FULL STORY
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for a few years.
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for a few years.
bollywood

When Malaika took on trolls who called her 'buddhi' for dating Arjun

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 08, 2021 06:17 PM IST
  • Malaika Arora had once spoken about getting trolled for dating Arjun Kapoor, who is younger to her. The two have been dating for few years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP