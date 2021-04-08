Anusha Dandekar opens her heart about breakup: 'Disappointed in what I had accepted all these years'

Television personality and VJ Anusha Dandekar has yet again opened her heart about breakups and relationship status. Anusha had, in January this year, denied rumours of a breakup initially but later, mentioned that she had been cheated up on in the past.

Anusha had been in a relationship with actor Karan Kundra for several years. They broke up in recently.

On Thursday, she conducted a QNA (Question and Answer) session on Instagram. In one of the questions, a fan asked Anusha, "How u dealt with ur breakup?..I know u must have been torn 4m inside...but u looked so strong."

Relying to it she said, “You know I wasn't even torn from the inside, I was more shocked and disappointed in what I had accepted all these years when I stepped away and saw the reality of what was going on...how much self love and self respect I had allowed myself to lose...I really broke my own heart...if that makes sense.”

A fan asked Anusha, "How u dealt with ur breakup?"

Another fan asked Anusha about her current relationship status, to which Anusha replied that she is "falling in love with me and finding someone who will be ugly laugh like this hahaha and also be HONEST, loyal and not afraid of a real woman!"

Another fan asked Anusha about her current relationship status.

When asked, "how do you deal with worst timing in life", she responded, "I don't believe in bad timing...I believe in what you put out there comes to you, our karma, things that need to teach us, help us grow, break patterns, let our childhood go, heal. The worst things in life can always be turned into our greatest lessons and guidance for the present and future..."

A fan asked her, "how do you deal with worst timing in life".

She was also asked about her personality, confidence, loyalty and love, her love for chocolate, food habits, her fitness secret, living alone with her puppies, among other topics.

Anusha was also asked about her personality.

Anusha was asked, "How do yo carry yourself with so much confidence?"

She was asked which one would she choose between loyalty and love.

Anusha was asked if she loves chocolate.

ALSO READ: Kangana reacts to Delhi road accident: 'I am most terrified of idiots'

In January, Anusha shared a note on Instagram. She wrote, “So here it is, before the year ends... Yes I did a show called Love School, yes I was your Love Professor, yes everything I shared and the advice I gave has always been real and from my heart... yes I love hard, so hard... yes I don’t leave till there is nothing left for me to try and fight for, yes even I’m human, yes even I lost myself and some of my self respect, yes I’ve been cheated and lied to... yes I waited for an apology, which never came, yes I learnt I actually had to apologise and forgive myself... And yes i grew, have grown and will continue to grow from all of it and look at the positive."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON