IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut reacts to Delhi road accident: 'That is why I am most terrified of idiots'
Kangana Ranaut is known for voicing her opinion on current issues.(Instagram)
Kangana Ranaut is known for voicing her opinion on current issues.(Instagram)
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Delhi road accident: 'That is why I am most terrified of idiots'

  • Kangana Ranaut called the deaths of an elderly couple in Delhi 'beyond cruel'. She said, "...it is always the sophisticated life who bears the burnt of crude, rudimentary and unsophisticated ones and their actions, that is why I am most terrified of idiots."
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 06:45 PM IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday reacted to a video of a road accident, which left an elderly couple dead in Delhi's Dwarka area. Taking to Twitter, the Thalaivi actor wrote, "This is beyond cruel, most of the times price of stupidity isn’t paid by those who possess,nurture and encourage it, it is always the sophisticated life who bears the burnt of crude,rudimentary and unsophisticated ones and their actions, that is why I am most terrified of idiots."

Her reaction came after a person tweeted, "It is so painful to watch the predicament of the old couple. Why do people drive when it is not even their capability to do so? Why make driving a car a prestige issue jab bas ke hi nahi hai chalana... (when they can't drive)?"

In the incident, Shanti Swaroop Arora (79) and his wife Anjana Arora (62) were run over by a car on Sunday. Shanti was a retired government official, while Anjana was a homemaker.

Kangana is known for raising her voice on current issues. Earlier in the day, she highlighted the dissimilarity between a 'nationalist' and an 'ultranationalist'. “If you love your nation then you are a nationalist if you are obsessed with your nation, and every single action of yours is directed at its well being every penny that you spend you want your nation and it’s people to benefit then you are a an ultranationalist #VocalForLocal,” she wrote.

ALSO READ: The Mauritanian movie review: Jodie Foster, Benedict Cumberbatch face-off in enraging and engaging true-life drama

Fans will see her seen next in AL Vijay’s Thalaivi, in which she plays the role of former Tamil Nadu chief minister, late J Jayalalithaa. The film will release theatrically in three languages--Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on April 30. She also has Tejas and Dhaakad in the pipeline, along with a drama about former PM Indira Gandhi, and a spiritual sequel to Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
kangana ranaut kangana ranaut controversy bollywood actor kangana ranaut road accidents + 2 more

Related Stories

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for a few years.
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for a few years.
bollywood

When Malaika took on trolls who called her 'buddhi' for dating Arjun

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 08, 2021 06:17 PM IST
  • Malaika Arora had once spoken about getting trolled for dating Arjun Kapoor, who is younger to her. The two have been dating for few years.
READ FULL STORY
Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee star in Broken But Beautiful 3.
Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee star in Broken But Beautiful 3.
web series

Ekta Kapoor posts video of Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee's kiss, fans lose it

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 06:11 PM IST
  • Producer Ekta Kapoor has shared a clip from Broken But Beautiful 3, which shows Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee kissing. The video has been a hit among Sidharth's fans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP