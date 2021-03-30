Priyanka Chopra thanks Lara Dutta 'for being such a big part' of her story: 'Hope our memories match'

Priyanka Chopra has sent a copy of her recently released memoir, Unfinished, to Lara Dutta. Priyanka and Lara took part in the 2000 Miss India pageant together.

Sharing a picture of the book and the note, Lara wrote, "Super excited to get this Priyanka Chopra! Looking forward to the read." In the accompanying note, Priyanka had written how she hoped their memories matched. "Thanks for being such a big part of my story," she added.

Reposting Lara's post, Priyanka wrote, "Wonder if our memories match! Love always."

While Lara had finished in the first spot, becoming Miss India 2000, Priyanka was the first runner-up. Later, both of them won the Miss Universe and Miss World pageants, respectively. The second runner-up was Dia Mirza, who also won at the Miss Asia Pacific pageant. The trio set a record that year as India scored the crown at all three pageants.

After their big wins, all three of them ventured into the world of cinema as actors. Lara and Priyanka made their debuts opposite Akshay Kumar in the 2003 movie Andaaz. Lara then went on to work in films such as Partner, Bhaagam Bhaag, Housefull, and others.

Meanwhile, Priyanka starred in movies such as Barfi, Mary Kom, Fashion, and many others before venturing into Hollywood with her show Quantico and movies such as Baywatch, Isn’t It Romantic, and The White Tiger. She will now be seen in Matrix 4, Citadel, Text For You, and more projects.

Lara said in a recent interview that both Priyanka and Dia are still a part of her life. “Yes, I’m still very much in touch with both Priyanka and Dia and very constantly in touch. At least I know for sure that both of them are still a very integral part of my life. It’s very easy for us to pick up a phone or anything and just reach out to each other immediately,” she told DNA.

