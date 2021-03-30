Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar reveals first look as shoot commences, asks fans for feedback on his archaeologist look

Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood right now. He wrapped Atrangi Re over the weekend and is already on the sets of his new project. Akshay took to Twitter and revealed that he has started the shoot of Ram Setu on Tuesday.

The actor shared a photo, giving fans a closer look at his appearance in the film. He wore a pair of glasses, and wore his hair longer than usual. Sharing the picture, Akshay asked fans to share their feedback. "The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film. Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me," he said.

A few fans gave him their seal of approval. "Wow.. Sir ji awesome look.." a fan said. "As always looking amazing sir," added another. Ram Setu also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in supporting roles. Earlier this month, the team travelled to Ayodhya for the mahurat shot. Akshay shared a candid picture and wrote, "A special film, a special start...Team #RamSetu off to Ayodhya for the mahurat shot. And so the journey begins. Need special wishes from all you guys."

Ram Setu will be directed by Abhishek Sharma. The director informed Hindustan Times earlier this month that the movie will be shot predominantly in Mumbai. Talking about Akshay's character, he said, "Akshay sir plays an archaeologist and his look and character is inspired by several Indian and international professional archaeologists who work in the field. In terms of both look and character, Akshay sir’s fans are in for a totally new avatar of his." As for Jacqueline and Nushrratt, Sharma said, "They both play strong, independent women with well-etched out parts. We are keeping their looks under wraps for now.”

Akshay has many other projects in the pipeline. These include Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey and Atrangi Re.

