Priyanka Chopra is in love with Stree 2 song Aaj Ki Raat, showers love on Tamannaah Bhatia and ‘queen’ Shraddha Kapoor

Priyanka Chopra recently took her Instagram handle to give a shoutout to the team of Stree 2. The actor shared the song Aaj Ki Raat from the horror-comedy and tagged Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Tamannaah Bhatia. While praising the peppy track, Priyanka also lauded the lead actors from the movie. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra schmoozes with Jessica Chastain, Julianne Moore and Naomi Watts at New York event. See pics) Priyanka Chopra gave a shout out to Tamannaah Bhatia, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Priyanka Chopra gives shout out to Stree 2 team

The actor shared a picture of Aaj Ki Raat song cover in her Instagram stories and captioned it as, “This banger though. @tamannaahspeaks (Tamannaah's official Instagram handle) you're too good, @shraddhakapoor (Shraddha's Instagram handle) always a Queen! @rajkummar_rao (Rajkummar's official Instagram handle) gold!”

Tamannaah, while sharing Priyanka's post on her Instagram stories wrote, “Thank you so much (heart emojis).” Rajkummar also expressed his gratitude to his The White Tiger co-star on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Thank you my dearest Priyanka (heart emoji).”

About Aaj Ki Raat song

Aaj ki Raat song features Tamannaah as a dancer in the party track before the climax of Stree 2. Apart from featuring in the song, the actor also plays a crucial role in the movie.

About Stree 2

Stree 2 is a part of Maddock Supernatural Universe comprising Bhediya and Munjya. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik. Apart from Priyanka, many Bollywood celebrities have appreciated Stree 2 post its success. The movie also features Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurrana, Atul Srivastava, Mushtaq Khan, Sunita Rajwar, Anya Singh and others. It also has a special appearance by Varun Dhawan and a cameo by Akshay Kumar.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

Priyanka will be next seen in the American action-comedy Heads of State, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena. The film is directed by Ilya Naishuller and co-produced by Peter Safran and John Rickard. She is also a part of an upcoming American swashbuckler action drama film titled The Bluff. Priyanka plays a female pirate in the Frank E. Flowers directorial set in the Caribbean during the 19th century.