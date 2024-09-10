Priyanka Chopra schmoozes with Jessica Chastain, Julianne Moore and Naomi Watts at New York event. See pics

The Kering Foundation brought its Caring for Women dinner back to New York Fashion Week for a third year. This year’s dinner took place on Monday night and drew a star-studded crowd, including actor Priyanka Chopra – who was dressed to impress in black – to the venue in support of organisations that address gender-based violence. Also read: Priyanka Chopra gives her approval to Shraddha Kapoor after she surpassed her follower count on Instagram Priyanka Chopra attends the 2024 Kering for Women dinner on September 09, 2024 in New York City. (AFP)

Who all were there

The event was co-hosted by Priyanka Chopra alongside Salma Hayek, François-Henri Pinault, Camila Alves McConaughey, Matthew McConaughey, Carmelo Anthony, Urs Fischer, Kim Kardashian, Donatella Versace, Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup. The soirée also drew the likes of Jessica Chastain and Julianne Moore, who all stopped to chat with Priyanka and pose for photos with the actor.

Check out their pictures:

What Priyanka wore

The actor opted for a sleek black down with lace detailing. She wore her hair in voluminous waves and added a touch of drama to her red carpet look with her glamourous makeup complete with glossy coral lips. She also sported a chunky bracelet and matching chandelier earrings.

Here's a proper glimpse at her stunning look:

Upcoming work

Recently, Priyanka Chopra returned to Los Angeles after her short India trip for her brother's wedding celebration. Earlier, she finished shooting for her upcoming Hollywood film, The Bluff, and shared a bunch of inside pictures from the shoot in Australia, the wrap party and more on Instagram. Some of the pictures featured her with singer-husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas as they spent quality time together in between her shoot.

The Bluff is directed by Frank E Flowers also features actor Karl Urban. It is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family at all cost. Apart from The Bluff, Priyanka is also set to star in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.