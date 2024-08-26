Priyanka Chopra shares moments from her brother Siddharth’s hastakshar ceremony: ‘They did it on our dad's birthday’

Currently in India to celebrate her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding, actor Priyanka Chopra has given fans a glimpse of the intimate hastakshar ceremony. She revealed that her brother embarked on this new journey on their late father's birth anniversary, making the occasion even more special. Also read: Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth shares romantic pics with Neelam Upadhyaya from hastakshar ceremony Priyanka Chopra has come to India for her brother’s wedding festivities.

Cherished memories

On Monday, the actor took to Instagram to post a video of several moments from the ceremony, along with a throwback picture of the family with late father Ashok Chopra.

Priyanka's candid posts offered a sneak peek into the joyous festivities, showcasing the love and happiness that filled the air as Siddharth began his new life chapter with Neelam Upadhayaya. The ceremony took place on August 23.

She also shared a clip of several moments from the day, with the soon-to-be married couple posing with the family, stealing some romantic moments together and Priyanka cherishing some family time.

Sharing the video and a throwback picture, Priyanka wrote, “And they did it. With the blessings of their parents, friends and families, on our dad’s birthday.

“Their hastakshar and (ring emoji) ceremony (heart and evil eye emoji) @siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya @drmadhuakhourichopra,” she added.

There is a picture of the couple posing with the whole family, taking blessings from Priyanka, Priyanka cheering for the couple, and Priyanka engrossed in a conversation with her mother Madhu Chopra and Parineeti Chopra’s father. She posted the video with the song, Madhaniya.

Siddharth’s Insta post

Sometime back, Siddharth and Neelam also took to Instagram to share a joint post from the ceremony. They posted several pictures from the ceremony.

They captioned their post as, “Our little Hastakshar (Devanagiri script) and ring (ring emoji) ceremony captured by @magicmotionmedia makeup by @strokesnstrands hair by @kahkashaaaan jewellery by @mozaati.”

Priyanka’s India outing

Priyanka recently came to Mumbai, India for Siddharth's wedding celebrations. Siddharth is the actor's younger brother. Their late father, Dr. Ashok Chopra, and mother, Madhu, were both physicians in the Indian Army. Priyanka is married to the American singer-actor Nick Jonas. The couple has a two-year-old daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. However, Nick and Malti missed the ceremony this time.

On the work front

Priyanka will be next seen in Heads of State, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena. She is also a part of an upcoming epic action-thriller called The Bluff. It is believed she is also taking out time in India to fulfil some work commitments.