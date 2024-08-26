Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth shares romantic pics with Neelam Upadhyaya from hastakshar ceremony

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra registered his marriage with long-time fiancé Neelam Upadhayaya on Monday, August 26. The two took to their Instagram handles and shared a joint post from their wedding festivities and registry. Friends and family members showered them with blessings. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra attends brother's wedding festivities in Mumbai; asks paparazzi to click pics fast: Main nikal rahi hoon) Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra shared hastakashar ceremony pics with Neelam Upadhaya.

Siddharth-Neelam share registry pictures

In the first picture, Siddharth is wearing a cream-colored sherwani, while Neelam is wearing a pink lehenga with a matching blouse. They share a warm embrace in the photo as Siddharth plants a peck on Neelam's cheek. In the remaining slides the duo can been flaunting wedding rings and hugging each other. In the last two photos, Neelam and Siddharth sign on a register.

They captioned their post as, “Our little Hastakshar (Devanagiri script) and ring (ring emoji) ceremony captured by @magicmotionmedia makeup by @strokesnstrands hair by @kahkashaaaan jewellery by @mozaati.”

Priyanka and Siddharth's mother Madhu Chopra commented, “Beautiful and joyous ceremony.” A fan commented, “You’re blessed to be part of iconic PC family (heart emoji).” A user wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to both of you. Really happy (heart emoji).” Another user wrote, “Wishing you a very joyful, playful & blissful life with your beautiful partner (hand-shaped-love, flower and folded hands emojis).”

About Siddharth Chopra and Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka recently came to Mumbai, India for Siddharth's wedding celebrations. Siddharth is the actor's younger brother. Their late father, Dr. Ashok Chopra, and mother, Madhu, were both physicians in the Indian Army. Priyanka is married to the American singer-actor Nick Jonas. The couple has a two-year-old daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra's career

Priyanka made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-Lara Dutta starrer Andaaz. She later featured in popular movies like Krrish, Don, Fashion, Dostana, Don 2, Krrish 3, Mary Kom, Dha Bajirao Mastani and The Sky is Pink. She has also acted in Hollywood movies like The Matrix Resurrections and Love Again.

Priyanka will be next seen in Heads of State, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena. She is also a part of an upcoming epic action-thriller called The Bluff.