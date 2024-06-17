Nick Jonas pens heartfelt note for late father-in-law Ashok Chopra: 'Love you very much'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas posted heartfelt tributes to their fathers and fathers-in-law on Father's Day. They expressed their love and admiration for them on the special occasion on their Instagram accounts. Nick surprised everyone by expressing his great respect and connection to late Dr Ashok Chopra, Priyanka's dad. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas ‘an amazing dad’ on Father’s Day: ‘Fills my heart with gratitude’) Nick Jonas penned a sweet tribute to his late father-in-law Dr Ashok Chopra.

Nick Jonas writes sweet post for late father-in-law

Nick took to his Instagram stories and shared his wife's childhood picture with her father. He captioned his post as, “Happy Father’s Day to my father-in-law Ashok Chopra. Although we never had the chance to meet in person, I feel so deeply connected to you through your daughter and your granddaughter. We all love you very much. @priyankachopra…(folded hands emoji).” Priyanka and Nick had also dedicated Father's Day posts to the latter's father Kevin Jonas.

Nick Jonas shared cute photo of Priyanka Chopra childhood with late dad.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas relationship timeline

Priyanka and Nick got engaged in July 2018 after dating for a while. The duo tied the knot on December 1, 2018. They welcomed their daughter Malti in January 2022. The couple announced about the baby's birth in a joint Instagram post and wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Priyanka Chopra's acting career

Priyanka won the Miss World pageant in 2000. She made her acting debut with Vijay's Tamil courtroom drama, Thamizhan. Her first Bollywood movie was Anil Sharma's The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, but she gained recognition through Raj Kanwar's Andaaz. She later gained popularity with films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Aitraaz, Krrish, Don, Fashion, and Dostana. Priyanka also featured in movies like Mary Kom, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani, and The Sky is Pink before moving to Hollywood. Apart from the spy shows Quantico and Citadel, she also had a brief role in Keanu Reeves-starrer The Matrix Resurrections.

Priyanka will be next seen in the American action comedy Heads of State, starring Idris Elba and John Cena.