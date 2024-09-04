Priyanka Chopra gives approval to Shraddha Kapoor after she surpassed her follower count on Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor recently overtook Priyanka Chopra to become the second-most followed Indian celebrity on Instagram. Recently, the actor had shared a post on the social media account after her latest film, Stree 2, entered the ₹400 crore club globally. Priyanka had reacted to the post. (Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor overtakes Priyanka Chopra to become second-most followed Indian star on Instagram) Priyanka Chopra reacted to Shraddha Kapoor's post on Instagram.

Priyanka reacts to Shraddha's post

Shraddha shared the post in August when Stree 2 earned ₹401 crore worldwide within a week of its release. She didn't caption the post but added folding hands emojis. Reacting to the post, Priyanka Chopra added raised hands, red hearts, and fire emojis. After Stree 2's release, Shraddha's follower count jumped to 92.7 million, while Priyanka has a follower count of 91.9 million.

Shraddha is most followed actor on Instagram

Earlier, Shraddha had surpassed Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has 91.3 million followers on the platform. Virat Kohli is the most followed Indian celebrity on Instagram, with 270 million followers. After Shraddha and Priyanka, some of the most followed stars from the film industry are Alia Bhatt, with 85.2 million, and Deepika Padukone, with 79.9 million followers.

Shraddha's last film

Shraddha's horror comedy Stree 2 has been directed by Amar Kaushik. It also stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan also had special cameos in the film. The film is a sequel to 2018 film Stree which was declared a hit. Stree 2 hit the screens on August 15 and has grossed over ₹500 crore in India so far. It is penned by Niren Bhatt and produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films.

Priyanka's upcoming films

Priyanka has several projects in the pipeline, including The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. It features Priyanka as a former female pirate in a 19th-century Caribbean setting. She will also star alongside John Cena, Idris Elba, and Jack Quaid in the action comedy Heads of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller.

Fans are also eagerly awaiting Priyanka's Marathi film Paani, which is set for a big-screen release on October 18. Directed by Adinath Kothare and produced by Priyanka and her mother, Madhu Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures, the film tells the story of a man from a drought-stricken village striving for water self-sufficiency. The film, originally released in 2019, received the National Film Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation.