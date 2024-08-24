Shraddha Kapoor overtakes Priyanka Chopra to become second-most followed Indian star on Instagram

Shraddha's Instagram rise

Shraddha has now overtaken Priyanka Chopra, who has 91.8 million followers. Shraddha is basking in the blockbuster success of her latest release Stree 2, which opened to good reviews and went on to shatter box office records. A few days ago, Shraddha edged out Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has 91.3 million followers on the platform.

Virat Kohli is the most followed Indian star on Instagram, with a staggering 270 million followers. After Shraddha and Priyanka, some of the most followed stars from the film industry are Alia Bhatt- with 85.2 million, and Deepika Padukone- with 79.9 million followers.

Shraddha often shares pictures and behind the scenes stills of her film promotion looks, candid snaps from her daily life, and brand promotions.

More details

The horror-comedy film Stree 2 is the follow-up to the 2018 release Stree, which revolved around a female ghost, who was wronged in her mortal life, its follow-up focuses on a headless villain called Sarkata with a connection to the eponymous character. The Amar Kaushik-directed sequel also stars Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi. Stree 2 tells the story of the people of Chanderi being terrorised by an evil entity called Sarkata. They use Stree's help to bring him to task. Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan have special cameos in the film.