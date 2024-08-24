Stree 2 actor Abhishek Banerjee reveals he was offered 3 lead roles post film's success: I cannot do boring stuff

Stree 2 actor Abhishek Banerjee is basking in the success of his Friday release, which is drawing in huge numbers at the box office. In a new interview with News18, the actor shared that he has been getting offers where he is playing the lead part, and that he is desirous of choosing films that entertain the audience. (Also read: Stree 2 actor Abhishek Banerjee on ‘being fired’ by Karan Johar controversy: Realised mentioning his name will make news) Abhishek Banerjee opened up about the massive success of Stree 2.

What Abhishek said

In the interview, the actor said, "Now, immediately, I have started getting offers for leads. I wasn’t getting these offers earlier. The ones I was being offered were tight and low-budget. I got three offers last week. I will start reading and choosing what to do next. It makes a big difference.”

Talking about the box office clash of Vedaa and Stree 2, the actor said: “As an actor, it’s a bittersweet experience. Nikkhil Advani has directed a beautiful film. I saw 60 per cent occupancy for Vedaa in metro cities. I don’t know about the rest. I saw people clapping during the climax. The problem is that Stree is a juggernaut. Since it is also a sequel, the audience is already in sync with the characters. Nobody imagined Stree to be such a big monster. I knew it would be a monster but not that it would become Godzilla.”

More details

Abhishek plays Janna in Stree 2, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi. A sequel to the 2018 film Stree, the horror-comedy film opened to good reviews and entered the ₹250 crore club on the sixth day of its release. The new film follows Rajkummar's Vicky and his friends along with the nameless mystery woman, played by Shraddha, face off against a new terror in the form of a ghost who only has a head, called Sarkata.