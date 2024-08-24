Stree 2 worldwide box office collection day 9: Rajkummar Rao film refuses to slow down, to enter 500 crore club soon

Stree 2 worldwide box office collection day 9: Maddock Films' horror-comedy remains unstoppable in India as well as globally. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, the production house shared the film's total collection worldwide since its release. Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik, released in theatres on August 15, Independence Day. (Also Read | Amar Kaushik reacts to CBFC editing out Neha Kakkar joke in Stree 2: 'Logo ko samajh aa gaya') Stree 2 worldwide box office collection day 9: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in a still from the film.

Stree 2 worldwide collection so far

Maddock Films shared a poster on X with the numbers minted by the film so far. It read, “Stree fever on the rise! ₹456 crore worldwide GBO (gross). India GBO ₹386 crore, overseas GBO ₹70 crore. Total net collection India: ₹327 crore. Day 1-8: ₹308 crore, day 9 (Friday): ₹19.3 crore.”

The film's team captioned the post, "Stree 2 continues its magic in its second weekend! The storm has only grown stronger! (Flexed muscles and nazar amulet emojis). Thank you everyone for your continued love and support (red heart and sparkles emojis)." Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 film Stree.

Stree 2 writer on the film

Stree 2 writer Niren Bhatt spoke about the film in an interview with news agency PTI, “People have been asking for the film for six years, but we don't dwell much into expectations. Some people complain that there is a lot of humour but less horror or vice versa but these are not horror films where actual ghosts are haunting people.”

He also added, "All our ghosts are fallacies of our society. Sarkata is the most warped form of patriarchy. Stree is the symbol of matriarchy, she is not a witch. Bhediya is the protector of the forests. We have designed these characters in a certain way. We are not talking about hocus pocus or spirits out of the blue."

About Stree, Stree 2

While Stree revolved around a female ghost, who was wronged in her mortal life, its follow-up focuses on a headless villain called Sarkata with a connection to the eponymous character. The new film brings back the original star cast of Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana. Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan have special cameos in the film.