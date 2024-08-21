Khel Khel Mein vs Vedaa: Who is ahead in the Box office game against Stree 2?

As per a report by Sacnilk.com, on the sixth day, Khel Khel Mein collected an estimated ₹1.2 crore nett in India on Tuesday, while Vedaa minted ₹0.8 crore.

The box office battle

As per the portal, Khel Khel Mein saw 40 per cent decline in the business, registering ₹1.2 crore on day 6 at the office. Now, the total business is ₹17.25 crore (nett) in India. When it comes to worldwide collection on day 6, it is at ₹27.70 crore (nett).

When we talk about Vedaa, according to the portal, it also saw a decline in the business, which was about 46.67 per cent. The sixth day box office collection was ₹0.8 crore, taking the total to ₹16.3 crore (nett). The sixth worldwide collection is ₹22.30 crore (nett).

As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the film, helmed by Nikhil Advani, opened at ₹6.3 crore. Khel Khel Mein registered an opening of ₹5.05 crore. Now, it is ahead of Vedaa.

The clash with Stree 2

Both the films clashed with Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, on Independence Day 2024. The sequel to Stree (2018) has been working well at the box office. According to the portal, the film minted ₹25.8 crore on day six, taking the total to ₹255.35 crore.

About the films

Khel Khel Mein, a comedy film, is about the fallout of a dinner party game that goes in an unexpected direction. The plot revolves around seven friends who gather for an evening, during which they agree to make their phones public property for the night.

Khel Khel Mein is directed by Mudassar Aziz of Happy Bhag Jayegi and Pati, Patni Aur Woh-fame. It's co-written by him and Sara Bodinar, and produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Meanwhile, Vedaa revolves around a titular young girl played by Sharvari and her fight against oppression. John helps her train to become a boxer in the film, and seek social justice against tyrants. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read: “Vedaa decides she will approach the courts for her justice. Sharvari as the titular character understands the assignment. The gradual confidence her character gains comes a full circle in the climax, where she gets to do a lot of action."