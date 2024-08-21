 Khel Khel Mein vs Vedaa: Who is ahead in the Box office game against Stree 2? | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Khel Khel Mein vs Vedaa: Who is ahead in the Box office game against Stree 2?

BySugandha Rawal
Aug 21, 2024 05:09 PM IST

Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa clashed with Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, on Independence Day 2024.

Khel Khel Mein vs Vedaa box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein – co-starring Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Pragya Jaiswal and Aditya Seal – has moved ahead of John Abraham’s Vedaa in terms of numbers, registering a win at the box office. Also read: Khel Khel Mein scene on Fardeen's character's sexuality cut in UAE; director says it was 'done with so much dignity'

Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa released on August 15 (Independence Day).
Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa released on August 15 (Independence Day).

As per a report by Sacnilk.com, on the sixth day, Khel Khel Mein collected an estimated 1.2 crore nett in India on Tuesday, while Vedaa minted 0.8 crore.

The box office battle

As per the portal, Khel Khel Mein saw 40 per cent decline in the business, registering 1.2 crore on day 6 at the office. Now, the total business is 17.25 crore (nett) in India. When it comes to worldwide collection on day 6, it is at 27.70 crore (nett).

When we talk about Vedaa, according to the portal, it also saw a decline in the business, which was about 46.67 per cent. The sixth day box office collection was 0.8 crore, taking the total to 16.3 crore (nett). The sixth worldwide collection is 22.30 crore (nett).

As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the film, helmed by Nikhil Advani, opened at 6.3 crore. Khel Khel Mein registered an opening of 5.05 crore. Now, it is ahead of Vedaa.

The clash with Stree 2

Both the films clashed with Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, on Independence Day 2024. The sequel to Stree (2018) has been working well at the box office. According to the portal, the film minted 25.8 crore on day six, taking the total to 255.35 crore.

About the films

Khel Khel Mein, a comedy film, is about the fallout of a dinner party game that goes in an unexpected direction. The plot revolves around seven friends who gather for an evening, during which they agree to make their phones public property for the night.

Khel Khel Mein is directed by Mudassar Aziz of Happy Bhag Jayegi and Pati, Patni Aur Woh-fame. It's co-written by him and Sara Bodinar, and produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Meanwhile, Vedaa revolves around a titular young girl played by Sharvari and her fight against oppression. John helps her train to become a boxer in the film, and seek social justice against tyrants. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read: “Vedaa decides she will approach the courts for her justice. Sharvari as the titular character understands the assignment. The gradual confidence her character gains comes a full circle in the climax, where she gets to do a lot of action."

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Khel Khel Mein vs Vedaa: Who is ahead in the Box office game against Stree 2?
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On