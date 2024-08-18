Khel Khel Mein box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar film earns a little more than John Abraham's Vedaa

Khel Khel Mein vs Vedaa box office collection

Per the portal, the film earned ₹2.85 crore nett on day 3, according to early estimates. In comparison, as per another report by Sacnilk.com, Vedaa collected roughly ₹2.4 crore on day 3.

After opening at ₹6.3 crore nett in India on Thursday, Vedaa saw a dip in numbers on day 2, earning an estimated ₹1.8 crore nett in the country. The film's India total now stands at an estimated ₹10.5 crore nett.

Meanwhile, Khel Khel Mein earned ₹2.05 crore nett at the domestic box office on day two after opening at ₹5.05 crore nett in India on Thursday. The comedy-drama is directed by Mudassar Aziz. Khel Khel Mein had an overall 25.59 percent Hindi occupancy on Saturday, while Vedaa had an overall 17.57 percent Hindi occupancy on the same day.

Clash with Stree 2

Both Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa have been doing similar box office numbers amid a clash with Stree 2, which had one of the biggest box office openings ever in Bollywood.

As per Sacnilk.com, Stree 2 earned ₹51.8 crore nett in India on Thursday. The film – directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios – stars Shraddha and Rajkummar alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles.