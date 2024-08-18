 Khel Khel Mein box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar film earns a little more than John Abraham's Vedaa | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Aug 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Khel Khel Mein box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar film earns a little more than John Abraham's Vedaa

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sanya
Aug 18, 2024 08:06 AM IST

Khel Khel Mein box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor-starrer earned an estimated ₹2.8 crore nett on Saturday; Vedaa made roughly ₹2.4 cr.

Khel Khel Mein box office collection day 3: The film starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Pragya Jaiswal and Aditya Seal was released on Independence Day 2024 alongside two big Hindi films – Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 and John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh’s Vedaa. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Khel Khel Mein's India total after three days stands at an estimated 9.95 crore nett. Also read: Shraddha Kapoor film was miles ahead of Khel Khel Mein, Vedaa in advance booking

Khel Khel Mein stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, and others; while Vedaa features Sharvari Wagh and John Abraham.
Khel Khel Mein vs Vedaa box office collection

Per the portal, the film earned 2.85 crore nett on day 3, according to early estimates. In comparison, as per another report by Sacnilk.com, Vedaa collected roughly 2.4 crore on day 3.

After opening at 6.3 crore nett in India on Thursday, Vedaa saw a dip in numbers on day 2, earning an estimated 1.8 crore nett in the country. The film's India total now stands at an estimated 10.5 crore nett.

Meanwhile, Khel Khel Mein earned 2.05 crore nett at the domestic box office on day two after opening at 5.05 crore nett in India on Thursday. The comedy-drama is directed by Mudassar Aziz. Khel Khel Mein had an overall 25.59 percent Hindi occupancy on Saturday, while Vedaa had an overall 17.57 percent Hindi occupancy on the same day.

Clash with Stree 2

Both Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa have been doing similar box office numbers amid a clash with Stree 2, which had one of the biggest box office openings ever in Bollywood.

As per Sacnilk.com, Stree 2 earned 51.8 crore nett in India on Thursday. The film – directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios – stars Shraddha and Rajkummar alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles.

Khel Khel Mein box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar film earns a little more than John Abraham's Vedaa
