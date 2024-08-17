Khel Khel Mein box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar film earns similar to John Abraham's Vedaa

Khel Khel Mein box office collection

On day 2, the Akshay Kumar film – co-starring Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Pragya Jaiswal, and Aditya Seal – earned an estimated ₹1.9 crore nett at the domestic box office. The film has collected roughly ₹6.95 crore nett in India so far. The comedy-drama is directed by Mudassar Aziz of Happy Bhag Jayegi and Pati Patni Aur Woh fame.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times movie review of Khel Khel Mein read, “It’s hard to nitpick a flaw here because the film delivers what it promises- a chill time- and more. You exit the theatres with a smile, and sometimes, that’s all one looks for in a film. If only they didn’t rehash Diljit Dosanjh’s Do You Know which plays as the credits roll. Sigh.”

Vedaa box office collection

After opening at ₹6.3 crore nett in India on Thursday, the film saw a dip in numbers on its first Friday, earning an estimated ₹1.6 crore nett in the country, as per a report by Sacnilk.com. Vedaa's total India collection stands at an estimated ₹7.9 crore nett after two days.

Helmed by Nikhil Advani, Vedaa is inspired from real life and revolves around caste discrimination. The titular role is played by Sharvari Wagh, while John Abraham is in the role of her mentor, former Army major Abhimanyu Kanwar.

An excerpt from Hindustan Times' Vedaa movie review read, "John Abraham is back with action (that he wants all non-idiots to know isn't anything like this recent action films), complete with his t-shirt-ripping muscles. Only here, there’s brains behind the brawn... to sum it up, Vedaa has its heart in the right place. You see the work put in every frame."