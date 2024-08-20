 Khel Khel Mein vs Vedaa box office collection day 5: Who is winning the race, where do they stand against giant Stree 2 | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024
Khel Khel Mein vs Vedaa box office collection day 5: Who is winning the race, where do they stand against giant Stree 2

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sanya
Aug 20, 2024 09:16 AM IST

Khel Khel Mein vs Vedaa box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar's film has earned almost the same amount as the John Abraham-starrer in India so far.

Khel Khel Mein vs Vedaa box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein – co-starring Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Pragya Jaiswal and Aditya Seal – has been earning almost the same as John Abraham’s Vedaa at the domestic box office. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Khel Khel Mein collected an estimated 1.9 crore nett in India on Monday. Also read | Stree 2 advance booking: Shraddha Kapoor film miles ahead of Khel Khel Mein, Vedaa

Khel Khel Mein vs Vedaa box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar and John Abraham films both cross <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15 crore in India.
Khel Khel Mein vs Vedaa box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar and John Abraham films both cross 15 crore in India.

Khel Khel Mein box office

Per the portal, the film's India total now stands at roughly 15.95 crore nett after five days in theatres. Khel Khel Mein opened at 5.05 crore nett on Thursday, and went on to add 2.05 crore, 3.1 crore and 3.85 crore to its nett collection in India on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. The comedy-drama is directed by Mudassar Aziz.

Vedaa box office collection

In comparison, Vedaawhich features Sharvari Wagh with John Abraham – also crossed 15 crore nett in India on Monday. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the film, helmed by Nikhil Advani, has collected an estimated 15.5 crore nett at the domestic box office so far after opening at 6.3 crore on Thursday. On Monday, it made 1.5 crore nett, as per early estimates. Vedaa earned 1.8 crore on Friday, followed by 2.7 crore on Saturday and 3.2 crore on Sunday, respectively.

Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa vs Stree 2

Meanwhile, another big Independence Day 2024 release, Stree 2 – Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's sequel to Stree (2018) – has been dominating the box office

According to a report by Sacnilk.com, the film has earned an estimated 228.45 crore nett in India so far. The film made a stellar collection of 51.8 crore nett on August 15. On its first Monday, the film is estimated to have collected 37 crore nett in India.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Khel Khel Mein vs Vedaa box office collection day 5: Who is winning the race, where do they stand against giant Stree 2
