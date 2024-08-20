Khel Khel Mein vs Vedaa box office collection day 5: Who is winning the race, where do they stand against giant Stree 2
Khel Khel Mein vs Vedaa box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein – co-starring Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Pragya Jaiswal and Aditya Seal – has been earning almost the same as John Abraham’s Vedaa at the domestic box office. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Khel Khel Mein collected an estimated ₹1.9 crore nett in India on Monday. Also read | Stree 2 advance booking: Shraddha Kapoor film miles ahead of Khel Khel Mein, Vedaa
Khel Khel Mein box office
Per the portal, the film's India total now stands at roughly ₹15.95 crore nett after five days in theatres. Khel Khel Mein opened at ₹5.05 crore nett on Thursday, and went on to add ₹2.05 crore, ₹3.1 crore and ₹3.85 crore to its nett collection in India on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. The comedy-drama is directed by Mudassar Aziz.
Vedaa box office collection
In comparison, Vedaa – which features Sharvari Wagh with John Abraham – also crossed ₹15 crore nett in India on Monday. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the film, helmed by Nikhil Advani, has collected an estimated ₹15.5 crore nett at the domestic box office so far after opening at ₹6.3 crore on Thursday. On Monday, it made ₹1.5 crore nett, as per early estimates. Vedaa earned ₹1.8 crore on Friday, followed by ₹2.7 crore on Saturday and ₹3.2 crore on Sunday, respectively.
Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa vs Stree 2
Meanwhile, another big Independence Day 2024 release, Stree 2 – Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's sequel to Stree (2018) – has been dominating the box office.
According to a report by Sacnilk.com, the film has earned an estimated ₹228.45 crore nett in India so far. The film made a stellar collection of ₹51.8 crore nett on August 15. On its first Monday, the film is estimated to have collected ₹37 crore nett in India.
