Stree 2 box office collection day 5: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao horror-comedy collects 228.45 cr in India

Monday, Aug 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Aug 19, 2024 10:11 PM IST

Stree 2 box office collection day 5: Amar Kaushik's sequel to his debut film Stree has done good business at the box office since its release.

Stree 2 box office collection day 5: Amar Kaushik’s latest addition to the Maddock Supernatural Universe, Stree 2, is going strong at the box office. According to Sacnilk.com, the film witnessed a slight dip in collections on its first Monday, making an estimated collection of 228.45 crore net in India. (Also Read: Stree 2 box office collection day 4: Shraddha Kapoor film's India total now at 190 crore after bumper Sunday)

Stree 2 box office collection day 5: Aparshakti Khurana, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee in a still from the film.
Stree 2 box office collection

The website reports that Stree 2 collected 8.5 crore during its premiers a day ahead of its release. The film made a stellar collection of 51.8 crore net on its opening day in India, raking in 31.4 crore on its first Friday, witnessing a 39.38% dip.

But the film saw a 39.65% hike on its first Saturday, making 43.98 crore and 55.9 crore with a 27.48% hike on Sunday. On Monday, the film is estimated to have collected 37 crore, taking its total five-day collection to 228.45 crore net approximately.

Come Sunday, the film crossed the 283 crore mark worldwide, as per Maddock Films, the film's producers. They shared on social media, “Stree 2 hits it out of the park, especially with Sunday numbers reading higher than that of August 15th! Records a massive 283 crore as worldwide weekend gross and an India nett of 204 crore — taking the love to a whole new level!”

About Stree 2

Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 film Stree, which picks off where the first one left off. Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana play the leads, reprising their roles from the previous films. Varun Dhawan plays a cameo as Bhediya.

The film revolves around a group of friends, led by Rajkummar's Vicky, a tailor. This time, their town, Chanderi, is terrorised by the villain, Sarkata, and they need Stree’s help to defeat him.

