Stree 2 box office collection day 4: Shraddha Kapoor film records bumper Sunday; India total now at 184 crore

The report mentions that Stree 2 is well on its way to hit ₹184 crore in four days. Stree 2 had an overall 70.41% Hindi occupancy on Sunday, with Bengaluru leading the pack with an 84% turnout.

About Stree 2

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the Hindi film is a sequel to the 2018 hit Stree, which marked the beginning of Maddock Films' horror comedy universe.

Also starring Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana, "Stree 2" released in theatres across the country on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day.

According to the production house, the net domestic collection of the film stood at ₹145.8 crore at the end of three days. "The UNDISPUTED STREE of the box office! Thank you, audience, for making it happen," the post read on the banner's X page.

Stree 2 follows the main characters, who successfully solved the mystery of the female ghost in the first film, battle a new terror in the form of a ghost who only has a head, aptly called Sarkata.

The film is part of producer Dinesh Vijan's horror comedy universe that also includes titles like Bhediya and Munjya.

Kangana Ranaut's praise

Recently, Kangana Ranaut wrote a lengthy note expressing her admiration for the film and its director, Amar Kaushik.

"Movie Stree has shattered all records, congratulations to the entire team, but the real hero of a film is the director. In India, we don't give enough credit or appreciation to directors that's why not many youngsters want to be writers/directors. Everyone who wants a career in films meets me for guidance and wants to be either an actor or a superstar. Who will make movies if all become actors? Socho! (Think) (sic)," read her note.

"So please learn the names of all good directors, who do so much to entertain and engage you and please follow them also. Learn about their lives and processes as well. Please appreciate them and encourage them too. Dear @amarkaushik sir, thank you for this much-needed all-time blockbuster (sic)," her post further read.