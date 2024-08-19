Stree 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: Shraddha Kapoor horror-comedy earns its highest yet, grosses 283 crore

Stree 2 worldwide box office collection day 3: Shraddha Kapoor is over the moon as her horror-comedy grossed over ₹280 crore globally after four days in theatres. Stree 2 was released in theatres on Thursday and opened to positive reviews. On Monday, the actor shared a poster of the film announcing it had the grossed ₹283 crore worldwide in four days; she added folded hand emojis as her caption. Also read: Stree 2 worldwide box office collection day 3 Stree 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: Shraddha Kapoor in a still from the film.

Stree 2 worldwide box office

Per the makers, "Stree 2 hits it out of the park, especially with Sunday numbers reading higher than that of August 15th! Records a massive ₹283 crore as worldwide weekend gross and an India nett of ₹204 crore — taking the love to a whole new level!" The latest Stree 2 poster said the film's India gross was now at ₹240 crore, while the overseas gross was ₹43 crore.

About Stree 2

The much-awaited horror-comedy sequel to 2018's Stree is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan. Stree 2 revolves around a group of friends, led by Rajkummar Rao's Vicky, a tailor. This time, their town Chanderi is terrorised by the villain, Sarkata. Alongside Rajkummar and Shraddha, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles.

The horror-comedy clashed at the box office with two other big Bollywood releases: Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham-starrer Vedaa, directed by Nikkhil Advani.

Stree 2 review

An excerpt from Stree 2's Hindustan Times movie review read, “I sometimes wonder whether filmmakers indeed put in so much thought and metaphors into their films, as us critics analyse it to be. Women who dare to cross boundaries set by a patriarchal society… are gagged. A sexist leader influences men to stop women of their house from using mobile phones or go to school. Women wearing white sarees with their heads shaved have no voice, their eyes soulless… These might be just another scene if you watch Stree 2 for timepass entertainment. However scratch the surface just a bit, and there’s a lot beneath.”