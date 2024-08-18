Stree 2 worldwide box office collection day 3: Shraddha Kapoor's horror-comedy about to cross 200 crore

Stree 2 worldwide box office

Per the portal, Stree 2's gross collection after three days was ₹163 crore in India and ₹25 crore overseas. The film is expected to cross the ₹200 crore worldwide figure on Sunday. The horror-comedy clashed at the box office with two other big Bollywood releases: Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham-starrer Vedaa, directed by Nikkhil Advani.

About Stree 2

The much-awaited horror-comedy sequel to 2018's Stree is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan. Stree 2 revolves around a group of friends, led by Rajkummar Rao's Vicky, a tailor, who falls in love with a mysterious woman (Shraddha Kapoor). Their town of Chanderi is terrorised by the villain, Sarkata. The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles.

Stree 2 review

An excerpt from Stree 2's Hindustan Times movie review read, "Let’s talk about what fuels the film - the humour. Niren Bhatt (story, screenplay, dialogue credits) keeps the pace in check, with the first half quite excellent. The jokes just don’t stop coming, and that’s exactly what the viewers are looking for. It’s naughty, it’s original. After a point, it isn’t the joke alone which lands. It’s the sheer talented bunch who make Stree 2 what it is, led by an able Rajkummar Rao. He gets it all so correct that you forget for a moment that he’s the same guy who, just this year, played a specially abled businessman in Srikanth or a frustrated ex-cricketer in Mr and Mrs Mahi."