Stree 2 worldwide box office collection day 2: Shraddha Kapoor and RajKummar Rao film mints over 125 crore

Stree 2 worldwide box office collection day 2: The film has been performing very well in India and across the globe. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned over ₹125 crore globally. Amar Kaushik has directed the film. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut calls Stree 2 ‘much-needed all-time blockbuster’, Hansal Mehta says ‘finally, real talent wins’) Stree 2 worldwide box office collection day 2: The film brought back the cast of the first movie.

Stree 2 global collection

According to the report, the global collection is ₹125.05 crore in two days. Outside India, Stree 2 earned ₹15 crore in two days. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor and RajKummar Rao in lead roles. It opened in theatres in India on August 15 and received an impressive response from the audience.

About Stree 2

The film is also being hailed for Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan's special appearances. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. Stree 2 faced box office clashes with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa. Stree, also directed by Amar, was released in 2018 and was declared a hit.

Stree 2 review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Niren Bhatt (story, screenplay, dialogue credits) keeps the pace in check, with the first half quite excellent. The jokes just don’t stop coming, and that’s exactly what the viewers are looking for. It’s naughty, it’s original.”

“After a point, it isn’t the joke alone which lands. It’s the sheer talented bunch who make Stree 2 what it is, led by an able Rajkummar Rao. He gets it all so correct that you forget for a moment that he’s the same guy who, just this year, played a specially-abled businessman in Srikanth or a frustrated ex-cricketer in Mr and Mrs Mahi,” it added.

Kangana lauded Stree 2

Recently, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut praised the film. On her Instagram Stories, she wrote, "Movie Stree has shattered all records. Congratulations to the entire team, but the real hero of a film is the director. In India, we don’t give enough credit or appreciation to directors that’s why not many youngsters want to be writers/directors. Everyone who wants a career in films meets me for guidance, wants to be either an actor or a superstar. Who will make movies if all become actors! Socho! (Think).”

“So please learn the names of all good directors, who do so much to entertain and engage you and please follow them also. Learn about their lives and process as well. Please appreciate them and encourage them too. “Dear @amarkaushik sir, thank you for this much-needed all-time blockbuster," she concluded.