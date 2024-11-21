Menu Explore
Rakesh Roshan fired Gulshan Grover from Karan Arjun set. Here's why

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Nov 21, 2024 06:23 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan-starrer Karan Arjun is all set for a grand re-release in theatres on November 22. The film released in 1995.

Rakesh Roshan's Karan Arjun is set for a grand re-release after three decades. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan as brothers, the film was a huge success during its release in 1995. Now, Rakesh has opened up about why he chose to fire Gulshan Grover from the shoot. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Rakesh said that Gulshan would always be late to set. (Also read: Rakesh Roshan says he made son Hrithik Roshan ‘uncomfortable’ on Karan Arjun set: He had to travel by train with unit)

Rakesh Roshan revealed Gulshan Grover was doing a lot of films at that time.
What Rakesh said

During the chat, Rakesh said, “Gulshan Grover is a very fine actor. He was my first choice for the film. But he was doing a lot of films at that time. For 11 am reporting time, he would show up at 4 pm. This happened for a couple of days, and then I told him that this cannot continue. He said you take a few close-up shots of me and then leave me. I said that I cannot make a film like that. I said that we will make another film together, and in the middle of the shoot, I told him, ‘Let’s part ways.' He left.”

How the dialogue ‘What a joke!’ was made

Gulshan's role then went to actor Aasif Sheikh. “He was very new then. I explained everything to him. I told him that you have a line here ‘What a joke!’ I told him that I won’t prompt you and it’s not written anywhere, you use it as you like it. When you organically feel that you have to use this line, you say it. He only said it whenever he felt like it and I would say yes, this is the right way,” added Rakesh.

Karan Arjun, produced by Rakesh's Filmkraft Productions, also stars Kajol, Mamata Kulkarni, Raakhee, Amrish Puri, Johnny Lever, and Ranjit.

