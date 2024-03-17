Reddit unimpressed by Sara Ali Khan's performance in Murder Mubarak: ‘Making faces isn’t acting’

Murder Mubarak, starring Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma and Karisma Kapoor among others, released on Netflix last week. Many are not impressed with Sara's performance in the Homi Adajania film and took to Reddit to share how Sara needs to take acting lessons immediately. (Also read: Murder Mubarak movie review: Self-aware satire that mostly delivers on the whodunit promise) Sara Ali Khan in a still from Murder Mubarak.

User reactions

Many took to Reddit to share how they watched Murder Mubarak and discussed how Sara sticks out as an odd one out in the scenes where she shares screen space with Vijay Varma and Pankaj Tripathi. A section of Reddit roasted Sara for her performance. One user said, “I really wish that instead of flaunting her degrees, she had done theater to understand acting a lot more before coming to Bollywood. Acting school is 100000000 times more important for current lot of actresses than PR image or fashion shows.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A Redditor wrote, “I'm watching it rn. First time I am watching her in a film for some reason I thought she was bad but the better one out of the nepodis. But no. Shes so so so so so bad. Her face is so irritating and her expressions are worse, none of the dialogues feel natural even in simple scenes she's bad. Can't believe she's been ‘acting’ for 5+ years.”

More reactions

Another user said, “Yes and her acting stands out as especially bad with so many great and veteran co-actors. It’s probably not fair for her to be in the same frame as Pankaj Tripathi, Tisca Chopra & Vijay Varma. There was a post saying Karsima was bad, idk what they are talking, she was fantastic in what little she was given, effortlessly switching from hamming away as a B list actress to a single mother hiding a dark secret. She should be onscreen more.”

Another comment read, “I agree a 100% Sara Ali Khan cannot act. She is beyond repair. In some interview she was saying she had to unlearn what she knew for this movie. Clearly she didn’t because she is as bad as she has always been.”

A second user echoed, “I think she's good looking and can speak Hindi generally well, but she's not an interesting or believable actor. She doesn't seem to delve deep into the role or character at all. Vijay Varma on the other hand had also a very simple role but could do the expressions, pauses, eye contact very well. There's just something missing with Sara, it seems like she's playacting, caricature-ish.”

Sara will be seen next in Ae Watan Mere Watan which releases on Prime Video on March 21.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.