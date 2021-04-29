Remo D'Souza shares a husband-wife joke in his new video with wife Lizelle, watch

IND USA
Remo and his wife in the new video.
  • Remo D'Souza has shared a new video from his house, in which he is seen alongside wife Lizelle.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 11:33 AM IST

Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza has shared a funny video with his wife Lizelle. In the video, Remo is seen getting nervous as his wife starts scanning his phone.

Remo captioned the video, "When you want to show your wife something and she actually want to see everything in your phone @lizelleremodsouza #husbandandwife."

Remo suffered a heart attack last year and fought back to become fit soon and joined the shoot for his TV show. While in the hospital, Remo had also shared a cheerful video, with the choreographer dancing alongside doctors.

After returning home, Remo shared health update for his fans and wrote in an Instagram post, “Thank you all for the love , prayers and blessings I am back... thank you @gabrieldsouzaaa @__adonis____ and @edie_rockwood for the beautiful welcome back ... and thanks to all my friends.”

Lizelle had thanked Salman Khan and the staff of the Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai for their efforts in treating Remo. “My best Christmas gift ever ever ever ....... this moment I’ll always cherish ..... hugging u after a week of the worst emotional ups and downs ..... I know acc to u am a superwoman but I suddenly felt like a small little child lost... only one thing I knew and trusted was ur promise to me that u will come out as a fighter and the lord above .....,” she wrote.

Also read: Parth Samthaan says he once weighed 110 kgs: ‘Girls would not even come near me’

She added, “I really from the bottom of my heart want to thank @beingsalmankhan for being the biggest emotional support u are an angel thank you so much bhai for always being there .....” She added, “Thanks to all my friends and family for emotionally being there and thanks to people all over praying ..... @remodsouza I love u to the moon and back...... pls now u need to stop making me prove it to u time and again .... cmon let the joy of Christmas festivities begin........ Happy Holidays."

