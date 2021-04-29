Parth Samthaan says he once weighed 110 kgs: ‘Girls would not even come near me’

Actor Parth Samthaan, who is now the heartthrob of millions, talked about a time when girls would not even come near him. He said that he was much heavier in school and weighed 110 kgs.

Parth said that though he was interested in sports at the time, he was always the last one to be picked in a team. “I was 110 kgs. People used to take me for granted. Ladkiyaan toh mere aas-paas bhi nahi aati thi (Girls would not even come near me). It was completely opposite of what you see today. Uss dauraan main ladkiyon se baat bhi nahi karta tha, bohot shy bachcha tha (At that time, I did not talk to girls, I was a very shy kid),” he told radio host Siddharth Kannan.

“Khel mein zyada interested tha but khel mein bhi (I was more interested in sports but) because I was fat, I was sidelined because ‘yeh hilega nahi zyada, yeh daudega nahi’ (they thought I would not be able to move or run). I was, in a way, left for the last,” he added.

Parth said that when someone passed a comment on his weight in school, he ‘took it very seriously’. “I was like, no, now it is not stopping. So, I lost 32 kgs in four months. That was my biggest achievement since school,” he said. He added that after losing weight, he ended up playing table tennis at the national level and lawn tennis at the state level.

Parth shot to fame with the MTV show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. From 2018 to 2020, he played the lead role of Anurag Basu in the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. He will be seen next in the ALTBalaji series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu as a gangster.

