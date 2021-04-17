IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Parth Samthaan all set to make his Bollywood debut in an Alia Bhatt starrer: 'I will be shooting for it this year'
Parth Samthaan has confirmed he will be making his Bollywood debut.
Parth Samthaan has confirmed he will be making his Bollywood debut.
bollywood

Parth Samthaan all set to make his Bollywood debut in an Alia Bhatt starrer: 'I will be shooting for it this year'

  • Parth Samthaan has confirmed that he is headed to Bollywood. The actor is set to make his Bollywood debut with a movie led by Alia Bhatt.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 05:32 PM IST

After ruling the small screen, Parth Samthaan is eyeing the big screen. The actor, who will soon appear in Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, has confirmed that he will be making his Bollywood debut.

In a recent interview, he has confirmed that he will be making his debut in a movie led by Alia Bhatt. Although he kept details of his debut under the wraps, he did reveal that the shoot will kick-start this year.

"It is true and I will be shooting for it this year itself. And really very excited for it and keeping my fingers crossed. The film is under pre-production right now. You know how it is for an outsider to come and everything should fall in place. Be it the director, music director everything should be nice. You get that one big opportunity and you really don't want to miss that out so I want to give my hundred per cent towards it and I want to make sure that everything works out well," he said, speaking with SpotboyE.

"I am hoping for the best. Unfortunately due to COVID-19, everything is getting pushed. So things are a little delayed here also," he added.

Also Read: Parth Samthaan explains what happened when he was accused of flouting Covid-19 rules

Parth, meanwhile, is prepping for the release of his upcoming digital show Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, under the ALTBalaji banner. The actor plays the role of gangster Nawab set to win the world. Speaking with Indianexpress.com, Parth revealed that as part of his role, he took up smoking. However, since the show took too long to wrap, it got difficult for him to kick the habit. He revealed that his friends helped him ditch the habit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
parth samthaan alia bhatt

Related Stories

Parth Samthaan with his 'naani'.
Parth Samthaan with his 'naani'.
tv

Parth Samthaan shares emotional note on his grandma's death

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:32 PM IST
  • Television actor Parth Samthaan took to Instagram to share pictures of his grandmother and bid her a final goodbye.
READ FULL STORY
Sussanne Khan turned cheerleader for Aly Goni's brother Arslan Goni as he is set to appear in Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu,
Sussanne Khan turned cheerleader for Aly Goni's brother Arslan Goni as he is set to appear in Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu,
web series

Sussanne reacts to Aly Goni's brother Arslan's look in Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 09:30 PM IST
  • Sussanne Khan turned a cheerleader for Aly Goni's brother Arslan Goni as he dropped a video from his upcoming series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. The actor stars alongside Parth Samthaan in it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP