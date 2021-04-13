IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Parth Samthaan explains what happened when he was accused of flouting Covid-19 rules
Parth Samthaan was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus last year.
Parth Samthaan was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus last year.
tv

Parth Samthaan explains what happened when he was accused of flouting Covid-19 rules

  • Actor Parth Samthaan has explained what went down after a person complained that he had flouted Covid-19 protocols last year.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 05:56 PM IST

Actor Parth Samthaan, who recovered from the coronavirus last year, is alarmed at the ongoing second wave. He said that when he contracted the illness, there was a lot of confusion, but now, people are more aware.

Recalling his experience, especially the controversy he landed himself in when he was accused of flouting Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) norms, he said in an interview that he was made to quarantine because one of his 'helpers' had also tested positive.

He told SpotboyE, "When I tested positive my helper was also tested positive later. But then my reports came negative whereas his reports were still showing him positive. And I was made to sit in the house because my helper was positive. Which was not safe for me as my doctor clearly suggested that if you are negative and your house help is positive you shouldn't be staying together. Which the society didn't understand. They thought that if one person is positive the entire family should stay in the house itself."

Previously, the actor had justified leaving his house by claiming that he had a panic attack. Later, he left Mumbai altogether, and stationed himself in Pune.

A person had complained about him in a tweet in July. They had written, “TV actor @LaghateParth Samthaan has been flouting BMC quarantine rules, stepping out of BMC seal of his flat, using public facilities in DB woods, Goregaon putting residents at risk. His house help who stays with him, is still positive. Need action by BMC @mybmc @mumbaipolice.”

Also read: Parth Samthaan reveals why he quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay: ‘After a point, it became monotonous’

Parth had replied, “Dear @Suhaasi ,yes I have tested negative and I was home quarantined for 17 days which technically is more than 14 .. and last night I had a panic attack so were you willing to take me to the doc?? And now m on my to Pune to spend some much needed time with my family ..”

After Parth’s diagnosis came to light, the shoot of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot was briefly stopped, and his co-stars including Erica Fernandes, Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif and Pooja Banerjee were tested.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
parth samthaan coronavirus maharashtra coronavirus coronavirus crisis kasauti zindagii kayy + 3 more

Related Stories

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
tv

Parth Samthaan reveals why he quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:03 PM IST
  • Parth Samthaan opened up about his decision to quit the popular show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, last year. He said that it had become repetitive for him after a point.
READ FULL STORY
Parth Samthaan with his 'naani'.
Parth Samthaan with his 'naani'.
tv

Parth Samthaan shares emotional note on his grandma's death

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:32 PM IST
  • Television actor Parth Samthaan took to Instagram to share pictures of his grandmother and bid her a final goodbye.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP